BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Jeff Okudah Hanging on to Fiesta Bowl Frustrations

Staff Writer

Sports fans and athletes have a love/hate relationship with officiating. Fouls, flags, outs, balls and strikes can come with controversy that leads to “what ifs” for athletes and fans.

One of the bigger officiating controversies came in this year’s Fiesta Bowl, which served as a semifinal game in the college football playoff. Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross made a catch and fumbled the football, thanks Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah's hand.

OSU ran the fumble for a touchdown and gained a 22-21 lead, but the officials reviewed whether Ross had complete control of the football or bobbled the catch. The referees ultimately overturned the scoop and score, thus giving Clemson back the football and the lead. This call still haunts those who support the Scarlet and Gray.

A TikTok with some of the Clemson football team dancing to a catchy beat recently surfaced on Twitter. Okudah made his opinion well-known.

Clemson escaped with a 29-23 win over the Buckeyes, but went on to lose to LSU in the National Championship. While it’s easy to point to this play as a game-changer, Ohio State had three red zone opportunities to score touchdowns in which they settled for field goals. Justin Fields also threw two interceptions, although the second one that sealed the Clemson win was not really Fields' fault. Wideout Chris Olave cut back his route and Fields got crossed up in the process.

Head coach Ryan Day spoke about the momentum swings in the Fiesta Bowl after the game ended.

“I think that it’s a range of emotions, because even though those things were happening, we were overcoming it,” Day said. “We just kept fighting and kept playing. It was like, Don’t worry about those; just keep playing. I think when we look back on it, it is going to be overwhelming. Those game-altering plays that happen in a game, you need those things to go beat a team like Clemson where you're playing in a Semifinal game. You need those one or two plays. Then to miss a couple of them, that hurts you.

“Again, a range of emotions. We’ll rest on it. Watch the film, and kind of go from there.”

Okudah went on to be drafted No. 3 overall by the Detroit Lions and agreed to a 4-year contract. Spotrac’s NFL Draft salary tracker estimates Okudah’s contract is worth $33.5 million with a $21.9 million signing bonus.

Sorry to make you relive the pain Buckeye fans. Here’s to 2020.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA President Mark Emmert "very concerned" about fall sports season

Emmert likes the idea of a shorter, delayed season. Read more about what he told ESPN on Tuesday afternoon about the immediate future of college sports.

Staff Writer

Buckeye Breakfast: Pro Golf at Ohio State Course, High School Football in Kentucky

Nationwide event slated for August 20-23 with no fans and KHSAA moves forward with a delayed fall schedule.

Adam Prescott

Three Buckeyes Ranked as Top-50 Players in America

Quarterback Justin Fields, offensive lineman Wyatt Daivs and cornerback Shaun Wade were all picked among the best players in the nation. Read more.

Staff Writer

Joe Burrow Signs NFL Rookie Contract

Joe Burrow won the Heisman last year at LSU after spending three seasons playing for Ohio State. Now, the No. 1 pick in the draft is under contract in Cincinnati. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Former Buckeye Alex Boone Eyes NFL Return

Ohio State All-American offensive lineman Alex Boone is reportedly returning to the NFL after being retired the last two seasons. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Basketball Standout Chris Livingston Returning to Akron Buchtel

Top national prospect, along with his twin brother, are going back to where they played as freshmen.

Adam Prescott

Joey Bosa, Chargers Agree on Record-Breaking Extension

Former Buckeye Joey Bosa signed a 5-year, $135 million extension with the LA Chargers on Tuesday - the largest deal for a defender in NFL history. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Kaleb Wesson in NBA Combine, DaVon Hamilton on CoVID-19 List

Ohio State Basketball's Kaleb Wesson is invited to the NBA Combine, while former DT DaVon Hamilton is inactive in Jacksonville. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes Announce Stadium Capacity, Game Day Restrictions

Ohio Stadium capacity will be at no more than 20% this fall. Read more about how this affects more than 44,000 season-ticket holders.

Brendan Gulick

Alabama Challenging Ohio State for Top 2021 Recruiting Class

Nick Saban's Crimson Tide have secured 10 commits since the beginning of June.

Adam Prescott