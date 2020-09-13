SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Latest Information on Big Ten Possible Revote, Including Sunday's Meeting Topics

Brendan Gulick

There is a possibility that the Big Ten votes and announces today that they will play football this fall. But several things need to happen before that could happen.

First of all, the conference voted on August 11 to postpone the fall season because of the pandemic, mostly because of a lack of information regarding the long-term health effects after a CoVID-19 diagnosis and an insufficient way to test for and control the spread of the disease.

But things have changed drastically over the last several weeks.

The Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) will meet today to review the latest medical information presented to a subset of them yesterday by the Big Ten's Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee. Sources tell ESPN that it's possible the league could vote on whether to begin a football season as early as today. Lettermen Row's Austin Ward says the meeting will begin at 3 p.m. EST.

The medical subcommittee that made yesterday's presentation is co-chaired by Ohio State team physician Dr. Jim Borchers and Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour. It's other members include Michigan AD Warde Manuel, Michigan State AD Bill Beekman, Minnesota AD Mark Coyle, Maryland AD Damon Evans, and other team doctors and medical experts from Illinois, Purdue, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Indiana and Maryland. 

Saturday's presentation was primarily focused on providing an update in medical information, include the availability and reliability of at least four rapid antigen tests, and the latest information regarding myocarditis.

"It's light-years different than it was five weeks ago," a conference source told ESPN on Friday.

Specifically, the medical subcommittee met Saturday with either the president or chancellor of Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers, Michigan State and Illinois. Considering the league said the initial vote to postpone fall sports was 11-3 with only the Buckeyes, Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers in favor of moving forward as planned, Sunday's meeting with the other six schools is extremely important because all six of them voted against playing this fall.

Six presidents or chancellors must change their August 11 vote, in addition to Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio State's continued support, for the league to surpass the 60% threshold required by Big Ten bylaws to institute a season. Furthermore, multiple national sources indicate it's possible even if the league votes to play this season that not every school may compete.

Sunday's presentation will include medical information, but will also expand the conversation and include a logistical plan for starting the season. A source told ESPN that specific start dates for an expected return will be discussed.

Multiple national outlets reported on Saturday that the league would make a decision within 72 hours, but it could be as soon as Sunday.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Host Rutgers for Home Opener

Ohio State opens its virtual home portion of the schedule with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus for week two of the BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Eddie Marotta

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State's Dr. Borchers Takes Center Stage

OSU's head team physician is a co-chair on the Big Ten's medical subcommittee and could help convince the league to play football next month. Plus, the Big 12 had a brutal opening weekend.

Brendan Gulick

by

jimjim501

ON THIS DAY: Buckeyes Escape Triple-Overtime Thriller vs. NC State in 2003

Defending national champions survive scare from Philip Rivers and the visiting Wolfpack.

Tyler Stephen

BuckeyesNow Reacts to Ohio State Virtual Win over Rutgers

After the Buckeyes crept past Illinois in their virtual opener, OSU crushed Rutgers in a record-breaking day at the Horseshoe. WATCH our biggest takeaways from the game here.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Presidents to Meet Sunday, Likely Vote on Football Season Within 72 Hours

Today's presentation to a group of the Big Ten presidents provided enough information for them to think its appropriate to gather the entire council and revisit a fall football season.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Updated CFB National Title Odds and Big 12 Announces Testing Program

New odds released to win the national championship, with Ohio State removed, and the Big 12 partners with Quidel Rapid Testing.

Adam Prescott

by

ActionJacksonnn

Gabe Powers: "I am a Buckeye for Life"

Elite linebacker reiterates that his recruitment is closed, and the focus is now on getting bigger, faster and stronger.

Adam Prescott

VIRTUAL RECAP: Sermon, Cooper Shine in 59-0 Trouncing of Rutgers

Watch the highlights as the Buckeyes cruise to lopsided victory in the Horseshoe behind memorable days for their running back and defensive end.

Adam Prescott

Ryan Day on College GameDay: "We Need to Try to Get Going by Mid-October"

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day appeared on College GameDay on Saturday to echo many of the thoughts he expressed on Thursday. He's hopeful for a Big Ten season beginning in mid-October. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Commits Light Up Friday Night Opposition

Future Buckeyes and their teams put up big scores Friday night. Read about final results here.

Jake Hromada