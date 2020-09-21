SI.com
Report: Malik Hooker Suffered Torn Achilles, Out for Season

Brendan Gulick

Malik Hooker was one of the great defensive backs in Ohio State history and his talent and ability are unquestionable. But Hooker got some tough news on Monday, as sources indicate to multiple national reporters that Hooker tore his Achilles tendon on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Hooker registered two tackles in the Colts 28-11 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday before his injury. Indianapolis hasn't confirmed the injury yet as they await the official results of the MRI he had on Monday.

Perhaps no former Buckeye playing in the NFL has had a more challenging start to his career in recent memory. After being drafted No. 15 overall in 2017, Hooker's career has been decimated with injuries so far. Prior to the draft, he underwent surgeries to repair a hernia and torn labrum that prevented him from showcasing his skillset at the NFL Combine.

In Week 7 of his rookie season, he tore his ACL and MCL and missed the rest of the year. He returned to begin the 2018 campaign and played in 14 games despite battling hip and foot injuries. In 2019, Hooker played through a torn meniscus. He started 13 games and picked off a couple of passes. He had his fifth year option declined in May and was scheduled to play the 2020 season with free agency looming.

Now with Monday's news, Hooker's future is uncertain in the NFL. Should he get back to full strength, he could certainly be a valuable addition in the secondary.

Hooker was a consensus All-American at Ohio State and was recently named to the Big Ten Network All-Decade Team.

