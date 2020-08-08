Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here is your headline for August 8, 2020.

Multiple Terrapins Already Out of Upcoming Season

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley announced Friday that at least seven players are not going to suit up in the 2020 campaign. He noted that Jalen Alexander, Johnny Jordan, Josh Jackson, Vincent Flythe and TJ Kautai have all chosen to opt out, while tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo will not compete due to a medical condition.

At least three from that list are projected starters for Maryland, most notably graduate quarterback Josh Jackson. He was likely going to be the starter behind center after transferring from Virginia Tech. although Taulia Tagovailoa (younger brother of Tua) is now immediately eligible after arriving from Alabama.

Citadel Football Missing Way More than Maryland

If you thought Maryland losing seven players was a lot, how about 34 student-athletes at The Citadel skipping the first practice due to COVID-19 concerns?! Among the slew that did not report was FCS All-American transfer running back Alex Ramsey.

Announcement Regarding Sports in Ohio Coming Next Week

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who recently said he tested positive for COVID before a follow-up test was negative hours later, mentioned Friday that “guidance” regarding high school, college and professional sports in the state will be announced next week.

This came on the same day that the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced a new six-game regular season and expanded playoffs for football, although DeWine would still need to sign off. DeWine also stated that he believes schools are doing everything they can to protect student-athletes.

