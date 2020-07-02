BuckeyesNow
Michael Drake Speaks on Coronavirus, NIL Issues

Tyler Stephen

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State president emeritus Michael V. Drake joined fellow college administrators Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill to discuss some of the pressing issues facing college athletics. The topics included the legality of the “Buckeye Pledge”, along with recommendations on name, image, and likeness (NIL) compensation for student athletes.

Drake, who officially retired from his presidential post on June 30, was joined by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter on the panel of witnesses on NCAA’s board of governors.

Acting as chairman of the board, Drake addressed the questions surrounding the “Buckeye Pledge” each Buckeye student-athlete was asked to sign upon their return to campus. The former president echoed Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith’s sentiments when asked if the pledge would be used as a “liability waiver” for signees.

“They did not sign a liability waiver” the six-year OSU leader said. “That’s not true. It’s a pledge that all of our students are going to be signing to basically follow the good public health guidelines that you, and I, and everyone should follow.”

Furthermore, Drake expressed those student-athletes who do not follow the specific guidelines will be held accountable.

In addition to comments surrounding the “Buckeye Pledge” and Covid-19 protocols, Drake discussed the name, image, and likeliness (NIL) issue which has been a hot topic of conversation surrounding the NCAA.

When asked by Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi how many of Ohio State’s 22 starters would benefit from NIL compensation, the president emeritus responded with “Three to four”. Drake then went on to discuss the potential for group licenses which would benefit using multiple student-athletes as opposed to individuals.

Contrary to Drake’s opinion, many feel individual student-athletes would benefit from NIL compensation based on the extreme popularity the athletes have on social media platforms.

Although a federal NIL law has yet to take shape, Florida has already announced a NIL bill that will take effect next July. California and Colorado have also signed state legislation on the issue.

