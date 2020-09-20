Report: Former Buckeye Nick Bosa Tears ACL

Start defensive lineman, reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and former standout Ohio State Buckeye Nick Bosa has "most likely" reportedly torn his ACL... per a post-game update from his head coach.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter first reported the news in the 4 p.m. window Sunday afternoon (following comments from Kyle Shanahan), just a couple hours after Bosa went down in the first quarter of San Francisco’s game at the New York Jets. Bosa was grabbing his knee before getting carted off the field.

Bosa tallied 47 tackles last year as a rookie, including 16 for a loss and nine sacks. He also added 25 quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries and an interception. In three postseason games, Bosa registered four sacks and combined for 15 tackles in helping lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl.

The news is quite possibly the biggest on a wild Sunday of injuries across the league. San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garappolo also suffered a high ankle sprain in the contest.

The 49ers made the Super Bowl last season before narrowly falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

At least three other former Buckeyes endured tough injuries throughout Sunday afternoon as well, two happening with the Indianapolis Colts. Parris Campbell was carted off the field with a lower-leg injury, teammate Malik Hooker (safety) injured his Achilles and limped to the locker room, while defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones (Broncos) also endured a lower-leg injury.

