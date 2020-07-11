COVID-19 update: Ohio State Announces Face Mask Requirement and Event Details

The Ohio State University announced Friday evening that masks will be required for anyone on campus this fall, should the current health crisis allow for in-person classes. The following is an excerpt from the statement issued by the university.

Face masks are an important tool in helping to protect our colleagues, classmates and broader community from the further spread of COVID-19. Masks must be worn in indoor settings, including, but not limited to, classrooms, common areas, conference rooms, shared office spaces, hallways, buses and shared vehicles on all Ohio State campuses. Masks must also be worn in outdoor spaces where individuals cannot maintain appropriate physical distancing.

This measure aligns with a similar requirement enacted by the city of Columbus and the state of Ohio for Franklin County. No matter where you are, whether you’re at Stone Laboratory, the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center or the Lima campus, Buckeyes need to wear a mask when in public to protect themselves, each other and our community. The university will continue to update and share guidance in accordance with the work of our COVID-19 Transition Task Force and input from city, state and federal officials.

Face masks will be part of the return-to-campus kits provided to students, faculty and staff in August before classes resume. The kits will include one disposable mask, two reusable masks, a thermometer, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.

The university previously reported in June that all students, faculty and staff will be required to submit a daily health assessment each day they intend to be on campus this fall.

In addition, school officials have capped university sponsored events at 100 people, and all such gatherings must be approved by the VP or dean sponsoring the event. However, that limit will not apply to athletic events. According to Friday's release, “discussions remain underway about Ohio State athletics events for autumn, and an announcement will be made in the coming weeks.”

