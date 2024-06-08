Ohio State Finalist for 4-Star 2025 Defensive Lineman
This offseason, the Ohio State Buckeyes have seemingly found themselves involved with what seems like every major recruit.
It doesn't come as a surprise anymore when the Buckeyes are finalists for some of the top talent in the 2025 class, and that remained the case on Thursday when the finalists for four-star defensive lineman Trajen Odom were revealed.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Odom will be deciding among a final group of six teams that includes Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia, Colorado, UCLA and USC. The Weddington High School (Matthews, N.C.) product is officially visiting the Buckeyes this weekend. He also has OVs set with Oregon (June 14) and USC (June 21).
247Sports recruiting analyst Anna Adams logged a crystal ball prediction on May 30 for Odom to commit to Ohio State. Of course, the recruiting process still has to play out, but the Buckeyes currently appear to be at or near the front of the race for Odom.
In 10 games last season, Odom posted 54 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one forced fumble.
Following the recent commitment from four-star running back Bo Jackson, the Buckeyes have 12 pledges for 2025. Ohio State's class still features five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord along with three-star safeties DeShawn Stewart and Cody Haddad. Sanchez and Offord are currently listed as the two top CBs overall in the entire 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports rankings.
However, adding Odom to the fold would give Ohio State its third commitment for the defensive line alongside edge rusher Zahir Mathis and defensive lineman London Merritt.