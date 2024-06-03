Ohio State Buckeyes, Kentucky Wildcats Set to Face Off in Winter Matchup
The Buckeyes have a tough task ahead of them.
Ohio State and Kentucky will face off on Dec. 21, likely from Madison Square Garden in New York, per Field of 68's Jeff Goodman Monday.
North Carolina and UCLA will round out this doubleheader event in the CBS Sports Classic.
The Buckeyes come in at No. 14 in Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 after adding four players from the transfer portal who should address gaping issues — San Diego State's Micah Parrish, South Carolina's Meechie Johnson Jr., Duke's Sean Stewart and Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw.
That's right, Bradshaw, coming off his freshman year, will have a chance to show the Wildcats what they might be missing; namely, a seven-foot-one paint protector who can dominate on both ends of the floor.
However, Kentucky may have had one of the top offseasons ever (at least in the immediate eligibility after the portal era). Although Hall-of-Fame coach John Calipari left for Arkansas, the Wildcats brought in former Brigham Young coach Mark Pope to fill that void — and Pope has worked wonders.
Pope, who won a national championship with Kentucky in 1996, has brought in a multitude of top players from the portal — Dayton's Kobe Brea, West Virginia's Kerr Kriisa, San Diego State's Lamont Butler, Oklahoma's Otega Oweh and one of his former players in Jaxon Robinson.
Currently, Katz has Kentucky at No. 20 in his preseason poll.
This will be a battle no doubt — but perhaps a battle of the epitome of what it takes to build a team in the new transfer portal era.