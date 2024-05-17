Ohio State Buckeyes Land Commitment From South Carolina Transfer
The Ohio State Buckeyes have already had an offseason to remember in the transfer portal. The rich got richer on Friday.
Per an announcement on his social media, South Carolina defensive back transfer Keenan Nelson Jr. has committed to Ohio State, joining a transfer class that's already highlighted by safety Caleb Downs and running back Quinshon Judkins.
Nelson, a Philadelphia native, played two seasons at South Carolina. In that span, he posted 13 total tackles and one pass breakup. He also returned a blocked punt 18 yards for a touchdown in a 47-6 win over Vanderbilt this past season.
The Buckeyes now have their seventh transfer commitment of the offseason. The aforementioned Downs and Judkins are the stars, but Ohio State also added quarterback Will Howard (Kansas State), tight end Will Kacmarek (Ohio), quarterback Julian Sayin (Alabama) and center Seth McLaughlin (Alabama).
Ohio State will kick off its season at home against Akron on Saturday, Aug. 31.