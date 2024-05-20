Ohio State Buckeyes Set for 'Big-Time' Matchup in 2024 Season Opener
The Ohio State Buckeyes can now officially book their flight destination for the 2024-25 season opener.
Per an announcement Monday, Ohio State men's basketball will be tipping off its regular season in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 4 against the Texas Longhorns as part of the Hall of Fame Series. The matchup was already announced earlier this offseason, but now its placement on the schedule is official.
Texas coach Rodney Terry released a statement Monday regarding the matchup, calling OSU a "big-time opponent."
“Everyone at The University of Texas is excited to compete in the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas event as part of College Basketball’s Opening Night,” Terry said. “What an opportunity it is for our program to tip-off the season by facing a well-coached, big-time opponent in Ohio State and getting the chance to do it in T-Mobile Arena in front of a national television audience. Add to that our partnership in this event with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, which includes former Longhorn legends Slater Martin and Jody Conradt, and you couldn’t ask for a better experience to start our season.”
This will mark just the second all-time meeting between Texas and Ohio State. In the only other matchup, OSU beat Texas, 71-65, during the second round of the NIT in Columbus on March 17, 1986.
Ohio State coach Jake Diebler and Terry have found themselves on somewhat similar paths the past two seasons, as both took over for fired head coaches before leading their respective teams to success. Now, they'll face off in Vegas for a marquee non-conference matchup.