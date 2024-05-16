Report: Ohio State Buckeyes to Play at Wrigley Field Next Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes will play the Northwestern Wildcats on the road next season after not playing each other in 2023, but the matchup won't take place on the Evanston campus at the outdated Ryan Field.
The Buckeyes will be heading to north of Chicago this November to face the Wildcats. Solider Field? Try again.
Per reports from Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch, the Buckeyes and Wildcats will play at Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs, for their matchup on Saturday, Nov. 16.
"Ohio State's game at Northwestern on Nov. 16 will be at Wrigley Field," Rabinowitz tweeted Wednesday. "That's been the expectation for a while, and Northwestern season-ticket holders are being told that's the case."
Northwestern is building a new "state-of-the-art-stadium" that's scheduled to open in 2026. Until then, the Wildcats will be playing most of their home games the next two seasons at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium.
Playing at Wrigley Field will allow this year's game to properly host the expected large number of Ohio State fans that will likely travel to attend the contest.
The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 65-14-1. Northwestern hasn't beat OSU since 2004, as Ohio State has won 10 in a row in the series since then. Only one of those games in that span ended with a single-digit deficit.