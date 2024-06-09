Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Lands Commitment from 4-Star Safety Faheem Delane

The Ohio State Buckeyes have added another extremely talented defensive back to their 2025 recruiting class.

Matt Galatzan

Recruit Faheem Delane (left) and brother Mansoor Delane, a defensive back at Virginia Tech, visit Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game.
Recruit Faheem Delane (left) and brother Mansoor Delane, a defensive back at Virginia Tech, visit Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game. Faheem Delane And Mansoor Delane / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been arguably the hottest team in the 2025 recruiting cycle since the start of the year, and it doesn't appear that their momentum is going to slow down anytime soon.

On Sunday, the Buckeyes - who already hold the nation's No. 1 ranked class - landed yet another top-tier talent, receiving a commitment from four-star Good Counsel (Olney, MD) safety Faheem Delane.

He chose Ohio State over heavy pursuit from Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee among others, becoming the 14th commitment of the 2025 class for Ryan Day.

Delane, who currently ranks as the No. 1 player in Maryland, the No. 3 safety in the nation and the No. 44 overall player in the class per the On3 Industry Ranking, is a consensus four-star recruit.

And per an interview from last year with On3's Chad Simmons, it appears that the Buckeyes history in developing defensive backs, and his affinity for defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, both played a major role in his decision.

“They have an impressive defensive back history and they run a safety-driven defense with three safeties on the field at all times,” he told On3’s Chad Simmons in December. “That provides an opportunity to play and with coach (Jim) Knowles coming from Oklahoma State, they had a great defense over there and this year, Ohio State had one of the best – if not the best – defense. They definitely have something going on for them on the defensive side of the football.”

Delane now becomes the fifth defensive back commit in an already impressive haul for the Buckeyes, joining Three Star safety Cody Haddad and four-star corner Deshawn Stewart, as well as five-star corners Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord.

