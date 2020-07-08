The Ohio State Department of Athletics has suspended all voluntary workouts on campus after it's latest CoVID-19 test results came back. The university issued the following statement this evening.

The Ohio State University Department of Athletics has paused all voluntary workouts on campus following the results of its most recent COVID-19 testing of student-athletes. Seven teams' workouts are affected by this pause: men's and women's basketball, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball. The University is not sharing cumulative COVID-19 information publicly as it could lead to the identification of specific individuals and compromise their medical privacy. If a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, he/she will self-isolate for at least 14 days and receive daily check-ups from the Department of Athletics medical staff. Student-athletes living alone will isolate in their residence. If they have roommates, they will self-isolate in a designated room on campus. The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our top priority.

Ohio State football players returned to campus on June 8 to participate in voluntary workouts. Prior to returning to campus, the team had not been together as a group since spring practice was cut short after only three practices in early March.

According to Bucknuts.com reporter Dave Biddle, Ohio State's football program has postponed voluntary workouts for one week - through July 15 - due to multiple players testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The university has not provided a date in which student-athletes are allowed to return.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said back in May that he hoped for clarity on the upcoming season by July. While none of the Power 5 schools have made decisions yet regarding the safety of moving forward with a football season, the Ivy League became the first Division I conference earlier today to announce they won't play any sports until at least January 1, 2021.

The NCAA Division I Council approved guidelines last month, stating that teams whose seasons begin on September 5 are allowed to begin mandatory workouts on campus beginning on Monday. Ohio State is scheduled to host Bowling Green to open the season that afternoon. It appears, though, that those mandatory workouts will now be delayed.

