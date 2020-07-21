BuckeyesNow
Ohio State Football to be Well-Represented in NFL Training Camps

Adam Prescott

As NFL training camps prepare to get underway on July 28, let’s take a quick at what colleges expect to have the most alumni on league rosters this coming season. These numbers will obviously change more than once following roster cuts/additions throughout August and moving forward, but Ohio State will certainly be well represented across the NFL once again regardless.

The Buckeyes (per NFL.com) currently rank second with 63 former players set to begin training camp somewhere, trailing only Alabama and its impressive 74 at the moment. See below for the top-10 list of schools, notables for each institution (rookies excluded for now), followed by some others with widespread products.

Alabama (74)

Top Stars: Derrick Henry, Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Dont’a Hightower, Mark Ingram II, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Landon Collins, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Ohio State (63)

Top Stars: Michael Thomas, Ezekiel Elliott, Malik Hooker, Malcolm Jenkins, Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa, Marshon Lattimore, Denzel Ward, Cameron Heyward

LSU (59)

Top Stars: Odell Beckham Jr, Jarvis Landry, Jamal Adams, Leonard Fournette, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Tre’Davius White

Florida (55)

Top Stars: Maurkice Pouncey, Dante Fowler Jr, Mike Pouncey, Joe Haden, Carlos Dunlap, Demarcus Robinson, Keanu Neal

Miami (52)

Top Stars: Frank Gore, David Njoku, Jimmy Graham, Greg Olsen, Calais Campbell, Phillip Dorsett, Duke Johnson, Denzel Perryman

Georgia (51)

Top Stars: Matthew Stafford, Nick Chubb, Todd Gurley II, A.J. Green, Mecole Hardman, Sony Michel, Thomas Davis, Leonard Floyd,

Penn State (47)

Top Stars: Saquon Barkley, Sean Lee, Robbie Gould, Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson, Carl Nassib, Miles Sanders

Notre Dame (44)

Top Stars: Will Fuller, Quenton Nelson, Zack Martin, Kyle Rudolph, Jaylon Smith, Tyler Eifert, Harrison Smith, Mike McGlinchey

Oklahoma (40)

Top Stars: Baker Mayfield, Adrian Peterson, Kyler Murray, Lane Johnson, Marquise Brown, Gerald McCoy, Joe Mixon, Kenny Still, Trent Williams, Damien Williams, Dede Westbrook

Florida State (39)

Top Stars: Dalvin Cook, Jalen Ramsey, Jameis Winston, Derwin James, Xavier Rhodes, Graham Gano, Rodney Hudson

Many other standout programs are right behind and could very easily jump up following the NFL preseason; Tennessee (38), USC (37), Texas (36) and Texas A&M (36).

Buckeye Breakfast: Kendall Brown Chooses Baylor, Michael Redd to give Summer Commencement Address

Five-star standout passes on Ohio State and Buckeye legend will serve as graduation speaker.

Adam Prescott

Jackson Named Top-10 Interior Lineman by SI All-American

Future Buckeye ranked second on the list of interior offensive linemen in 2021 class.

Adam Prescott

by

Edwin Weathersby II

Sports Illustrated Publishers' Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Four Ohio State Buckeyes were selected, including Justin Fields and Shaun Wade. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Shaun Wade is on Thorpe Award Watch List

Wade tries to join Malcolm Jenkins and Antoine Winfield as the only Buckeyes to ever be recognized as the nation's best DB. Read more.

Staff Writer

Two future Buckeyes Named on SIAA Superlative List

Ohio State commits projected as "safe bets" in 2021 class.

Adam Prescott

Three Buckeye Linebackers Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Tuf Borland, Pete Werner and Baron Browning are arguably the strength of the returning Ohio State defense. They were all nominated for a major national award on Monday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Top Ohio Recruit Malaki Branham to Commit Wednesday

Class of 2021 shooting guard, from Akron, expected to announce college choice on July 22. Read more.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: TreVeyon Henderson Won't Transfer, Jack Nicklaus Had Coronavirus

Ohio State's top offensive commit TreVeyon Henderson will early enroll at Ohio State next spring and Jack Nicklaus and his wife Barbara both had COVID-19 in March. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Women's Basketball Adds Simon Harris to Staff

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff has hired Simon Harris to replace Carrie Banks. Harris comes from his alma mater, NC State. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Basketball Commits Johnson, Etzler Win Another Title with Indy Heat

Ohio State 2021 verbals continue dominance with star-studded Indy Heat club.

Adam Prescott