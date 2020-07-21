As NFL training camps prepare to get underway on July 28, let’s take a quick at what colleges expect to have the most alumni on league rosters this coming season. These numbers will obviously change more than once following roster cuts/additions throughout August and moving forward, but Ohio State will certainly be well represented across the NFL once again regardless.

The Buckeyes (per NFL.com) currently rank second with 63 former players set to begin training camp somewhere, trailing only Alabama and its impressive 74 at the moment. See below for the top-10 list of schools, notables for each institution (rookies excluded for now), followed by some others with widespread products.

Alabama (74)

Top Stars: Derrick Henry, Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Dont’a Hightower, Mark Ingram II, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Landon Collins, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Ohio State (63)

Top Stars: Michael Thomas, Ezekiel Elliott, Malik Hooker, Malcolm Jenkins, Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa, Marshon Lattimore, Denzel Ward, Cameron Heyward

LSU (59)

Top Stars: Odell Beckham Jr, Jarvis Landry, Jamal Adams, Leonard Fournette, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Tre’Davius White

Florida (55)

Top Stars: Maurkice Pouncey, Dante Fowler Jr, Mike Pouncey, Joe Haden, Carlos Dunlap, Demarcus Robinson, Keanu Neal

Miami (52)

Top Stars: Frank Gore, David Njoku, Jimmy Graham, Greg Olsen, Calais Campbell, Phillip Dorsett, Duke Johnson, Denzel Perryman

Georgia (51)

Top Stars: Matthew Stafford, Nick Chubb, Todd Gurley II, A.J. Green, Mecole Hardman, Sony Michel, Thomas Davis, Leonard Floyd,

Penn State (47)

Top Stars: Saquon Barkley, Sean Lee, Robbie Gould, Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson, Carl Nassib, Miles Sanders

Notre Dame (44)

Top Stars: Will Fuller, Quenton Nelson, Zack Martin, Kyle Rudolph, Jaylon Smith, Tyler Eifert, Harrison Smith, Mike McGlinchey

Oklahoma (40)

Top Stars: Baker Mayfield, Adrian Peterson, Kyler Murray, Lane Johnson, Marquise Brown, Gerald McCoy, Joe Mixon, Kenny Still, Trent Williams, Damien Williams, Dede Westbrook

Florida State (39)

Top Stars: Dalvin Cook, Jalen Ramsey, Jameis Winston, Derwin James, Xavier Rhodes, Graham Gano, Rodney Hudson

Many other standout programs are right behind and could very easily jump up following the NFL preseason; Tennessee (38), USC (37), Texas (36) and Texas A & M (36).

