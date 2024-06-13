Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith Named One of College Football's Top Freshmen
Jeremiah Smith is already a household name, despite having only been with the Ohio State Buckeyes for a handful of months.
The No. 1-ranked recruit in his class, Smith was a welcomed addition to the Buckeyes. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day praised the maturity of the Florida native, along with his impressive abilities.
"The talent's there, I think the thing that's been most impressive to me so far is his discipline that he's already built in his life," Day said. "And then the skill of playing the position at such a young age as well. And (receivers coach Brian Hartline) and everybody will continue to build on that and grow on that. But he's had a great approach so far. So certainly, expecting big things from him."
CBS Sports writer Chris Hummer published his list of the best players making their collegiate debuts this season. Smith was ranked No. 2 on Hummer's board, behind Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Ellis Robinson.
"The no-doubt inclusion of this list, Smith came to Ohio State with a ton of hype and exceeded it this spring," Hummer said. "The top-ranked wide receiver in Top247 history, Smith stood out from the jump in Columbus and already looked locked in as a starter for one of the top wide receiver rooms in the country."
Smith's Ohio State teammates have also spoken out about his work ethic. Senior receiver Emeka Egbuka told reporters he had been impressed by Smith's eagerness to learn.
"He's very coachable," Egbuka said. "I do my best to uplift the young guys and give them pointers here and there, and he's always willing to listen. He always puts his best foot forward every single day. He hates to lose. He's a competitor, which is huge, especially in Zone 6. So, I think he has a bright future here."