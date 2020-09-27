SI.com
Sunday Recap: Jeff Okudah Highlights NFL Buckeyes in Week 3

Adam Prescott

Some former Buckeyes under 25 years old looked closer to seasoned veterans with their week-three performances in the NFL.

Perhaps the most admirable one of all came from this year’s No. 3 overall draft pick, Jeff Okudah, during the afternoon session. The recent Buckeye was asked to cover star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals in just his second NFL game.

Okudah (Detroit Lions) recorded his first career interception, picking off reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray in the second half. Okudah finished with six tackles, two coming for a loss, and that pass defended as his team emerged with an entertaining 26-23 victory in the desert.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, defensive end Sam Hubbard contributed four total tackles (two for a loss) and one sack in the backfield. His team ended up settling for a 23-23 tie against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sam-Hubbard-Celebration

In that same game, former Buckeye punter Cameron Johnston averaged 47.3 yards per punt and pinned three of those boots inside the 20. His efforts helped the Eagles flip field position on a few important occasions.

Cameron-Johnston-Eagles-Punter

Curtis Samuel and the Carolina Panthers survived to earn their first win of the season, 21-16, by holding off rookie Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at the wire. In just his third game with new QB Teddy Bridgewater, Samuel caught all four of his targets for 45 yards and then rushed another four times.

Curtis-Samuel-Chargers

Looking back at Thursday Night, Jerome Baker (Miami Dolphins) continued his nice start to the season by collecting eight tackles and a pass defended for his unit. The Dolphins secured their first win of the season rather comfortably, 31-13, over the Jaguars.

Jerome-Baker-Jaguars-Thursday

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (Washington Football Team) had another solid performance despite his team’s loss in Cleveland. McLaurin, hauling in four catches for 83 yards, remains among the NFL’s top-10 in receiving. He now has 16 grabs for 269 yards on the young season.

Another wide receiver, 35-year old Ted Ginn Jr. (Chicago Bears), returned to the active list after being a healthy scratch last week. He made his first catch with his new team, going for 29 yards, as the Bears delivered a come-from-behind victory in Atlanta.

Jamarco Jones came off the bench to contribute up front for Seattle, as standout guard Mike Iupati and fellow offensive lineman Damien Lewis both got banged up at different points. Jones initially came in at left guard, and then slid over to right guard after Iupati returned. The Seahawks improved to 3-0 following a wild contest with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jamarco Jones at training camp

Ohio State will have a nice upcoming showcase on Sunday Night Football with defensive backs Malcolm Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore (Saints), along with Packers offensive linemen Corey Linsey in prime time.

Tomorrow night, you can catch J.K. Dobbins and Malik Harrison suit up for the Ravens on Monday Night Football. Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

