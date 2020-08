Less than one hour after the Big Ten announced it will not play football this fall, reports are emerging that the Pac-12 is following suit.

The Pac-12 is expected to make an official announcement at 4:30 eastern time today.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as its appropriate.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!