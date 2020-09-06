SI.com
New England Patriots Sign Rashod Berry to Practice Squad

Brendan Gulick

Rashod Berry was one of five former Ohio State Buckeyes that went undrafted in April that signed free agent contracts for NFL training camps. Unfortunately, all five of those players were released ahead of yesterday's 4:00 p.m. 53-man roster deadline.

But Berry received some good news on Sunday.

The New England Patriots have signed Berry to their practice squad, according to multiple reporters that cover the Pats.

Berry is listed as a defensive lineman in this tweet, but he also played tight end for the Ohio State Buckeyes and reportedly was playing both positions in camp with New England. Considering the creativity of Bill Belichick's offense historically, it's reasonable to think Berry could be used in more than one role if he were ever brought on to the active roster.

Berry signed a free agent contract with New England on May 5, 2020 after he went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Berry began his Ohio State career as a defensive end before moving to tight end as a sophomore. He didn't see a lot of action for the Buckeyes, finishing his career with 17 catches for 198 yards and four touchdowns.

Berry's defensive play got a raving review from current Boston College head coach (and former Buckeye defensive coordinator) Jeff Hafley.

"I think that’s an awesome pickup," he told WEEI's “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria. "Last year at Ohio State, I was the defensive coordinator but he was on offense for the first part. I would tell (Ohio State head coach) Ryan (Day) all the time, ‘This kid is explosive, he’s quick-twitch, he can get open.’ We weren’t really using him that much."

At the end of the year, Hafley asked if he could get Berry as a pass rusher, "In the Penn State game, he beat a tackle so fast off the edge and hit the quarterback … I wish I had this kid for two years."

Former Buckeye Austin Mack was also released yesterday (by the Giants) and signed to the practice squad. Thus far, they are the only two Buckeyes that have been signed to practice squads.

