BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Report: College Football Season is on the Brink of Postponement

Brendan Gulick

A postponement of the college football season is reportedly gaining serious traction.

According to a report by Heather Dinich, Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach on ESPN Sunday evening, each of the Power Five conference commissioners held an emergency meeting to discuss the growing concerns of playing football (and other fall sports) this fall. 

ESPN says several sources indicated that the Big Ten presidents are ready to call off the fall season after their regularly scheduled meeting on Saturday. Sunday's commissioners' meeting is supposedly to gauge the likelihood that the other major conferences would follow suit if they made that decision.

As was reported yesterday, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren is reportedly in favor of a spring season, but that the league's university presidents did not vote on that issue yesterday as not every school president was represented at the meeting - notably, Ohio State incoming president Kristina Johnson. A Big Ten official confirmed to ESPN that no vote took place yesterday.

"It doesn't look good," one Power 5 athletic director told ESPN.

Presidents and chancellors of the PAC-12 schools have a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

"Nobody wanted to be the first to do it," a Power 5 coach told ESPN, "and now nobody will want to be the last."

A Power 5 administrator added: "It feels like no one wants to, but it's reaching the point where someone is going to have to."

Saturday was perhaps the first major domino to drop in a fall sports cancellation after the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS league to postpone football. They are hoping to hold a spring season. 

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde have each reported over the past several days that a fall football season seems increasingly unlikely.

According to the ESPN report, several sources told the network they think the postponement or cancellation of the football season seems inevitable. Many of those sources think it would take a Power Five conference school to make that happen, but that once one league makes the decision, the rest would follow. The Big Ten or PAC-12 would likely be the first to pull the trigger.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oldest Ohio State Football Players Still Competing in the NFL

Plenty of up-and-coming Buckeyes are crafting pro careers, but a handful of veterans are also going strong.

Adam Prescott

BuckeyesNow OSU Football Trivia: Scarlet & Grey in the 2010’s

With the football season on the brink of disaster, BuckeyesNow put together a fun football trivia quiz. Click here to take the quiz and let us know how you do!

Eddie Marotta

Buckeye Breakfast: Oklahoma Pausing Camp, Buckeyes Graduating Sunday

The Sooners season-opener was pushed back by the Big 12, so Oklahoma is halting training camp for a week. Plus, more than two dozen Ohio State student-athletes are getting their diplomas on Sunday.

Brendan Gulick

Rocco Spindler Chooses Notre Dame over Michigan, Ohio State and Others

Heralded offensive guard lives 30 minutes from Ann Arbor, but will leave to play in South Bend.

Adam Prescott

Report: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in Favor of Spring Season

Ohio State football opened camp on Thursday this past week, but there is growing concern that the fall season will be postponed. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Former Ohio State Basketball Point Guard D'Angelo Russell Ready for Next NBA Chapter

Former Buckeye All-American has been with four NBA squads since 2015.

Tyler Stephen

Report: Big Ten Presidents Meeting to Discuss Fall Sports Future

The Big Ten released a fall sports schedule this past week, with the caveat that it didn't guarantee a season. Now it seems that reality could be coming into focus.

Brendan Gulick

Spindler to Announce College Decision Saturday Evening

See what he says about each school in the top five, along with comments from Sports Illustrated writers.

Staff Writer

Buckeye Breakfast: Maryland and The Citadel Lose Players, Ohio Sports Announcement Coming Soon

Maryland already loses seven football players, The Citadel misses way more, and Governor DeWine says "guidance" for sports in Ohio is coming next week.

Adam Prescott

OSU Expanding COVID-19 On-Campus Testing

The university press release included information about expanding COVID-19 testing, return-to-campus kits, class size reduction and more.

Jake Hromada