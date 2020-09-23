SI.com
BuckeyesNow
WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal Dead at 60

Brendan Gulick

Joe Laurinaitis, known in the wrestling world as "Road Warrior Animal" - and father of former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis - has died. He was 60 years old.

Laurinaitis was a 2011 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee alongside his partner Road Warrior Hawk (real name Michael Hegstrand) - the pair known as the Road Warriors inside WWE, referred to as the Legion of Doom. They were widely considered one of professional wrestling's most iconic tag team, winning two WWE Tag Team titles together. Laurinaitis dedicated his 2005 championship with Jon Heidenreich to his late former partner, who had died two years earlier. 

He wrestled for over 30 years and won multiple championships with several wrestling organizations. He continued fighting until he officially retired six years ago.

The Road Warriors were known for their wild attire - painted faces and football shoulder pads with spikes - in addition to being larger than life. Laurinaitis was 6-foot-2, 300 pounds.

Laurinaitis' son, James, was a fabulous linebacker for the Ohio State Buckeyes. James went on to play eight seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints.

Road Warrior Animal with James Laurinaitis

