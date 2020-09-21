SI.com
BuckeyesNow
Gambling: Big Ten Football Season-Win Totals

Adam Prescott

Now that the Big Ten has officially reinstated its 2020 fall football season, oddsmakers over at SportsBetting.ag have provided season-win totals for every team in the conference.

Dates are situated for every team, with the schedule commencing the weekend of October 24, so bettors can now begin taking a look at options for over/under totals at schools across the league.

At the moment, every team is slated to play a minimum of nine games. This includes an eight-game regular season followed by the culminating Big Ten crossover week as reflected by the divisional standings.

See below for all teams and their respective season-win totals in Vegas. Leave us a note in the comment section with your favorite bets!

Ohio State — Over/Under 8.5

Penn State — Over/Under 7.5

Wisconsin — Over/Under 7

Michigan — Over/Under 6.5

Minnesota — Over/Under 6.5

Indiana — Over/Under 5.5

Iowa — Over/Under 5

Nebraska — Over/Under 5

Northwestern — Over/Under 4

Illinois — Over/Under 3.5

Michigan State — Over/Under 3.5

Purdue — Over/Under 3.5

Maryland — Over/Under 2.5

Rutgers — Over/Under 1.5

The Buckeyes won every Big Ten game last year by double digits and are a staggering 68-5 against conference opponents since beginning the 2012 season. Ohio State is currently riding a 15-game winning streak within the league following the lopsided 49-20 loss at Purdue under the lights.

Ohio State is now officially “in season” per NCAA rules, and are now subject to the in-season limits of 20 hours per week, four hours per day, and one required day off per week.

Contact drills cannot start until daily antigen testing is operational on all 14 campuses, per the recommendation of the Big Ten Council of President/Chancellor’s Medical Subcommittee. The target date for daily antigen testing is Sept. 30. Until then, Big Ten teams will practice in helmets and spider pads with no contact.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

