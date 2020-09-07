Add another Buckeye to the contract extension list this offseason.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher and former Ohio State Buckeye Cameron Heyward have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $75.1 million.

Heyward accompanies Joey Bosa and Taylor Decker as the other former Buckeyes to receive a massive contract extension this fall.

Over the last nine years, Heyward has blossomed into one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive lineman. In the last three years, he has produced 29 sacks and been named to the Pro Bowl. During the 2017 and 2019 seasons, Heyward reached the highest point of his NFL career by being named First Team All-Pro.

While in college, Heyward was a part of several great Ohio State teams. During his time in Columbus, the Buckeyes won three consecutive Big Ten championships (2007-09). In 2010, Heyward won the Rose Bowl in his First Team All-Conference campaign. His first year at OSU, Heyward was named a consensus freshman All-American.

In 2011, Heyward was drafted No. 31 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. For his production in his first four years with the Steelers, Heyward was awarded a six-year, $59.2 million extension. This is his second contract extension with the franchise.

Heyward has been steady for Pittsburgh over the last decade, missing a total of 10 games in nine seasons in the NFL. He's made three consecutive Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro two of the last three years.

The extension puts Heyward just ahead of Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins, who signed a four-year, $65.3 million contract extension in 2018, to become the NFL's highest-paid defensive player over 30.

The Steelers will kick-off their season on Monday Night Football (Sept. 14) against the New York Giants.

