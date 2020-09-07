SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Report: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers Agree to Long-Term Deal

Kyle Kelly

Add another Buckeye to the contract extension list this offseason.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher and former Ohio State Buckeye Cameron Heyward have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $75.1 million.

Heyward accompanies Joey Bosa and Taylor Decker as the other former Buckeyes to receive a massive contract extension this fall.

Over the last nine years, Heyward has blossomed into one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive lineman. In the last three years, he has produced 29 sacks and been named to the Pro Bowl. During the 2017 and 2019 seasons, Heyward reached the highest point of his NFL career by being named First Team All-Pro.

While in college, Heyward was a part of several great Ohio State teams. During his time in Columbus, the Buckeyes won three consecutive Big Ten championships (2007-09). In 2010, Heyward won the Rose Bowl in his First Team All-Conference campaign. His first year at OSU, Heyward was named a consensus freshman All-American.

In 2011, Heyward was drafted No. 31 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. For his production in his first four years with the Steelers, Heyward was awarded a six-year, $59.2 million extension. This is his second contract extension with the franchise.

Heyward has been steady for Pittsburgh over the last decade, missing a total of 10 games in nine seasons in the NFL. He's made three consecutive Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro two of the last three years.

The extension puts Heyward just ahead of Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins, who signed a four-year, $65.3 million contract extension in 2018, to become the NFL's highest-paid defensive player over 30.

The Steelers will kick-off their season on Monday Night Football (Sept. 14) against the New York Giants. 

 Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

NCAA Basketball Oversight Committee Recommends November 25 Start Date

Vote for approval to be held in coming weeks by Division I Council. Read more about the plans with this proposal.

Tyler Stephen

President Trump Says Michigan, Illinois, Maryland Governors Holding Up Big Ten Football

The president tweeted about the Big Ten for the second time this week, saying three states are holding up the league's ability to reinstate football. Read more, including what Michigan's president is willing to do.

Brendan Gulick

New England Patriots Sign Rashod Berry to Practice Squad

After learning yesterday that he had been released by the Patriots, Rashod Berry was signed by the franchise's practice squad on Sunday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Former Ohio State Safety Malcolm Jenkins Brings Many Attributes Back to New Orleans

32-year old veteran returns to the organization that drafted him looking to keep making a difference, and one final Super Bowl push.

Adam Prescott

Reports: New York Giants Sign Austin Mack to Practice Squad

Austin Mack was released by the Giants on Saturday, but resigned on the team's practice squad on Sunday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

GAME PREVIEW: Ohio State Launches Virtual Season at Illinois

After months of working through COVID-19, the Buckeyes get back on the gridiron against the Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Buckeyes: This Week in Social Media

Get caught up on the latest viral posts involving Ohio State Athletics from this past week.

Kyle Kelly

Incoming Freshman Quarterback Kyle McCord Enrolling Early at Ohio State

McCorod is an SI All-American candidate from Philadelphia and considered to be one of the premier prep QB's in the nation. Read more about his decision to early enroll.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: NCAA Chief Medical Officer Not Opposed to Football this Autumn

Dr. Brian Hainline not only didn't condemn the decision to play football in the SEC, ACC and Big 12, he said their recommendations were on-par with the NCAA's position. Plus, 50 former Buckeyes break NFL training camp on 53-man rosters.

Brendan Gulick