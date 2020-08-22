This Week in Ohio State Social Media

Even though the Big Ten isn't playing football this fall, the NFL is proceeding with plans for the 2020 season.

Many former Buckeyes have been performing well in their first stints as professionals. Some of the seasoned veterans have caught some eyeballs as well.

Let’s dive in to see what social media has been like for Ohio State this week!

We might as well start in chronological order. The No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, Chase Young, has been turning heads in his first NFL training camp — as expected. This clip of Young displays his brute strength.

Young made offensive tackle Paul Adams look like a practice dummy. He hasn’t even played a snap yet, but Young could end up being one of the NFL’s best pass rushers by season's end.

Welcome to the league, rookie! Earlier in the week Jeff Okudah was struggling while getting his first taste of NFL training camp. However, in just a few days, Okudah has turned it around.

Okudah has to keep making strides. He figures to try to fill the shoes of former All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay.

On the opposite side of Okudah last fall, Damon Arnette had an underrated season. Mike Mayock and the Las Vegas Raiders still elected to make him a first round pick. Former NFL star wide receiver Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson loves Arnette's technique.

Not only did Arnette display his coverage abilities, but he showed his outgoing personality during practice while mic'd-up.

Dwayne Haskins had an up and down rookie year with the Washington Football team, but there are still plenty of positives to look back on. Last year’s first round pick has been putting in extra work heading into his sophomore season.

The Washington Football team has a few Buckeyes on this year’s squad, including Young, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Marcus Baugh.

McLaurin has looked good in camp so far this year. He and Haskins have developed a great connection heading into year two.

Former Buckeye Michael Thomas has made quite a living catching footballs from Drew Brees. Even though he has been recognized as the best receiver in the NFL by many, he still goes hard on the practice field.

Take notes, future and current Buckeyes.

Speaking of young bucks, recent linebacker commit Dasan Mccullough is already reaching NFL-caliber heights. Look at the future Ohio State linebacker’s athleticism on display in this shot.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!