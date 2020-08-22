SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

This Week in Ohio State Social Media

Kyle Kelly

Even though the Big Ten isn't playing football this fall, the NFL is proceeding with plans for the 2020 season.

Many former Buckeyes have been performing well in their first stints as professionals. Some of the seasoned veterans have caught some eyeballs as well.

Let’s dive in to see what social media has been like for Ohio State this week!

We might as well start in chronological order. The No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, Chase Young, has been turning heads in his first NFL training camp — as expected. This clip of Young displays his brute strength.

Young made offensive tackle Paul Adams look like a practice dummy. He hasn’t even played a snap yet, but Young could end up being one of the NFL’s best pass rushers by season's end.

Welcome to the league, rookie! Earlier in the week Jeff Okudah was struggling while getting his first taste of NFL training camp. However, in just a few days, Okudah has turned it around.

Okudah has to keep making strides. He figures to try to fill the shoes of former All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay.

On the opposite side of Okudah last fall, Damon Arnette had an underrated season. Mike Mayock and the Las Vegas Raiders still elected to make him a first round pick. Former NFL star wide receiver Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson loves Arnette's technique. 

Not only did Arnette display his coverage abilities, but he showed his outgoing personality during practice while mic'd-up.

Dwayne Haskins had an up and down rookie year with the Washington Football team, but there are still plenty of positives to look back on. Last year’s first round pick has been putting in extra work heading into his sophomore season.

The Washington Football team has a few Buckeyes on this year’s squad, including Young, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Marcus Baugh.

McLaurin has looked good in camp so far this year. He and Haskins have developed a great connection heading into year two.

Former Buckeye Michael Thomas has made quite a living catching footballs from Drew Brees. Even though he has been recognized as the best receiver in the NFL by many, he still goes hard on the practice field.

Take notes, future and current Buckeyes.

Speaking of young bucks, recent linebacker commit Dasan Mccullough is already reaching NFL-caliber heights. Look at the future Ohio State linebacker’s athleticism on display in this shot.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Football Pauses Recruiting

The Buckeyes (and frankly the rest of the Big Ten) are searching for a path forward. While the team is trying to figure out what to do right now, they've decided to pause their recruiting process. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

SI All-American: Future Buckeye Jakailin Johnson Makes Top 10 Watch List at Cornerback

Missouri native chose Ohio State back in March.

Adam Prescott

Undrafted Ohio State Players Currently in the NFL

A look at the 12 former Buckeyes on league rosters despite not being drafted out of college.

Adam Prescott

Parents from Ohio State and Around the Big Ten Protest Near Headquarters

Randy Wade, father of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, leads a protest for other parents around the league Friday morning.

Jake Hromada

by

jakehromada

Cardale Jones: 'Big Ten was Lazy'

Former Ohio State QB Cardale Jones: "Big Ten was Lazy. They had six, seven, eight months to try to figure out a protocol." Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

TommyStanzi29

Hancock Named Top Nickel Prospect on SI All-American Watch List

Georgia native, who recently flipped from Clemson, tops the latest SIAA positional rankings.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

NCAA: Student-Athletes Can Keep Year of Eligibility

The NCAA Board of Directors approved a waiver that allows fall sport athletes keep their year of eligibility no matter if they play this fall or spring. Read more.

Jake Hromada

by

ByKyleKelly

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting

Missing on Rocco Spindler, welcoming elite QB J.J. McCarthy, replacing the offensive line and a future program outlook.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Ohio State Continues Targeting Bergen Catholic Prospects Tywone Malone and Steven Angeli

Buckeyes courting 2021 dual-sport standout along with evolving 2022 quarterback.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Buckeye Breakfast: Michigan ER Doc Disputes Big Ten CoVID-19 Data

Dr. Chris Hutchinson thinks Big Ten data is flawed, season shouldn't be postponed. Plus, get the latest news from around college football. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

ByKyleKelly