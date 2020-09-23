NFL Fantasy Football: Starters, Sleepers and Sits for Buckeyes in Week 3

Each week we're eyeing which former Ohio State Buckeyes are the ones to play and sit in your fantasy football league. Here are this week's lock, sleeper and sit 'em players.

All fantasy points and suggestions mentioned below are per standard ESPN fantasy football scoring.

Automatic Start:

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Zeke is the fourth-highest scoring running back in fantasy football to begin the season, so he's our lock right now. He's scored 27.7 and 22.2 points, but will he score 20-plus again this week against Seattle? The Seahawks have allowed the eighth fewest fantasy points to running backs this year.

Loud Sleeper:

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

It's hard to call McLaurin an actual sleeper, considering he turned in 25.5 fantasy points las week on seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown vs. Arizona. McLaurin and his Football Team now have a favorable matchup this week against the Cleveland Browns and their banged-up secondary, which is allowing 43.1 (!!!) fantasy points to opposing wideouts.

Quiet Sleeper:

Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Yes, he is the backup to Chris Carson... but Russell Wilson is leading an upstart offense that is constantly getting into the red zone. Hyde has just 12 carries through two weeks, but has already scored one TD and could sneak in again. It wouldn't be a shock to see Hyde score against the Cowboys, who allowed a pretty decent game to Malcolm Browns in the opener and then 39 points to Atlanta last week.

Better on the Bench:

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Dobbins had a great opening week against the Browns, finding the end zone and scoring 14.2 points. Last week was much different, however, as Dobbins only had two two carries for 48 yards (although the second was an explosive 44-yard run). The Baltimore backfield is just so crowded right now with Dobbins, Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards and running QB Lamar Jackson. Fantasy owners should expect a very roller coaster season from Dobbins at the moment.

Defensive Suggestions:

Cameron Heyward/Pittsburgh Steelers

Cam had four tackles and a half-sack last week as the Pittsburgh defense performed well yet again. The steel curtain now gets to remain at home against the 0-2 Houston Texans.

John Simon/New England Patriots

The 2012 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year currently ranks second on NE in tackles, with 12 through two weeks (one TFL). His squad is now back home, motivated after allowing 35 points in a narrow road loss to Seattle, and welcomes the Las Vegas Raiders. Jon Gruden's bunch may be 2-0, but they now travel across the country on a short week following a big MNF win. We project a slight letdown here.

Get Well Soon:

It was tough seeing a handful of former Buckeye standouts (Parris Campbell, Nick Bosa, Malik Hooker, Dre'Mont Jones, etc.) go down last Sunday. Campbell appeared ready to have a breakout year and was a fantasy sleeper last week. Bosa's absence, of course, will hurt the 49ers defensively. We hope everyone has a strong recovery.

