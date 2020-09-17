NFL Fantasy Football: Buckeyes to Start and Sit for Week 2

The NFL features 50 former Buckeyes. FIFTY!

Not only did the NFL season start last Thursday but so did family, workplace and friend-group fantasy football leagues. Ah, yes, the fantasy season that can make or break your heart a little more on Sunday afternoons.

You might have some of these former Ohio State players on your roster, so which Buckeyes should you, and should you not start (or have on your team) in week two? Per standard fantasy scoring, here are some recommendations:

Start These Buckeyes:

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Most everyone should like his opener against the Rams, which consisted of 27.7 points (22 carries, 94 yards and two total touchdowns). Zeke and the Cowboys will face an Atlanta team this week that just got roasted by Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Campbell had a great first week for the Colts, scoring 14 fantasy points on six catches and 71 yards. He led the team in routes run, tied for most targets (nine) and got a hefty workload playing 58 of 61 snaps in the slot. It's a bit surprising that he's only rostered in 29.8 percent of leagues and starting in only 1 percent. Pick him up now if he's available.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Arizona Cardinals

McLaurin has the talent to be a top fantasy option, although Dwayne Haskins is still just in his second year and learning a new offense. Last week, McLaurin caught five passes for 65 yards and scored 11.1 fantasy points. You may have a more reliable WR2 but, if you don't, then consider starting McLaurin.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers

Samuel might be a stretch as a WR2 but, if you're in a deep league and need a WR3, go for it. He reeled in five catches for 51 yards last week (good enough for 9.3 points) and is projected for 10.1 points this week vs. Tampa Bay. If Samuel takes advantage of his targets, he can be a valuable fantasy pickup.

49ers D/ST

Arizona's offense did a fantastic job against Nick Bosa and San Francisco last week, as the 49ers couldn't get to Kyler Murray much and only scored a single fantasy point. But... this week should be much different against the New York Jets and Sam Darnold, leading an offense that is prone to a few bad mistakes.

Avoid Starting These Buckeyes:

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

Thomas is normally a must start but, due to his high ankle sprain, is now going to miss several weeks. It's probably best you find another option.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Dobbins is an intriguing fantasy option, especially after two touchdowns and 14 fantasy points in his NFL debut. Sounds like you would want to start him this week, right? We suggest holding off unless he's your only option. Mark Ingram is still the lead back (for now), but the fact that Ingram only had three fantasy points in a blowout win is still odd. Baltimore's backfield situation right now isn't quite clear.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Washington Football Team

Haskins and his "Football Team" got the win on Sunday, but the defense was more of the reason (see below). As a fantasy quarterback, 12.82 fantasy points isn't going to suffice for a starting QB. Until proving he can rack up more points, it's best to probably just root from afar instead of penciling him into the lineup.

Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Hyde isn't a top option in Seattle, but did carry the ball seven times for 23 yards and had 8.3 fantasy points last week. Nevertheless, you can find a better option at running back.

Washington Football Team D/ST

Chase Young and his bunch were one of the best defensive fantasy options last week in scoring 17.1 points, but only 1.7 percent of leagues even had them rostered. The unit had an impressive eight sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. However, they next face dynamic Kyler Murray and the upstart Arizona Cardinals, who knocked off the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. Let's see if this is a one-off... or this poor defense from a year ago really changed.

Chargers D/ST

The Chargers and Joey Bosa got away with one against Cincinnati and rookie QB Joe Burrow, racking up 12 points for 32.5 percent of fantasy owners. They now face Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City so, enough said. Sit, sit, sit.

