Will Howard Reveals Major Change Since Joining Ohio State Buckeyes
Will Howard is expected to be the Ohio State Buckeyes' starting quarterback this coming season, so Howard is planning appropriately.
Howard says he has lost a considerable amount of weight since arriving in a transfer from Kansas State.
''The biggest thing is I’m trying to lean out and cut down, which I have done," Howard said, via Larry Holder of The Athletic. "I’m about 235 (pounds) now, I got (to Ohio State) at about 248. So I was a little heftier when I first got there and definitely slimmed down some weight, and I’m still trying to get down. Maybe if I can get it to 232, that would be ideal."
Howard is not only aiming for a big season at Ohio State, but he is also already prepping for the 2025 NFL Draft, hence his decision to be very aggressive in slimming down.
The 22-year-old may end up being one of the top prospects in this upcoming class depending on how well his 2024 season goes.
Howard spent four years at Kansas State and is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he threw for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 351 yards and nine scores.
Those aren't exactly great numbers, which is why some have expressed concern about the Buckeyes' quarterback situation heading into the season.
But perhaps Howard will significantly benefit from having ample talent around him in Columbus, something he didn't really have a whole lot of at Kansas State. Not at the level of Ohio State, anyway.