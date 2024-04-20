Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer Visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes - Report
Dallan Hayden announced before the Ohio State Spring Game he is entering the transfer portal. The junior running back will be taking a visit to Colorado this week, per reports from On3sports.
With former backs Miyan Williams entering the NFL draft process and Chip Trayanum transferring to Kentucky, Hayden likely would have been second on the depth chart for this season — at least before Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins announced his arrival to Columbus.
Injuries held up Hayden a season ago, as he recorded just 19 carries for 110 yards, before the Buckeyes' redshirted him. In the 2022 season, however, he had 576 scrimmage yards, including three games rushing for over 100. The Memphis native's career-defining game with Ohio State was a 13-point win in College Park, Maryland, where he posted 27 carries for 146 yards and three touchdowns.
Colorado has already seen 15 players enter the spring portal, including junior running back Alton McCaskill, the fourth-leading rusher for the Buffaloes a season ago. The Buffs are only returning two active members of their backfield in sophomore Dylan Edwards and junior Sy'veon Wilkerson, as junior Anthony Hankerson left for Oregon State and former senior Kavosiey Smoke graduated from the program.
Should Hayden end up committing to Deion Sanders, he still surely will have some competition with Edwards, Wilkerson, incoming freshman Micah Welch and redshirts Charlie Offerdahl and Christian Sarem.
Hayden has proved himself as a productive back when healthy, so even if he doesn't end up with the Buffs, he should have no problem finding a new home.