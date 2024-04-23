Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Signs Unique New Endorsement Deal with New Balance
Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is entering uncharted territory.
Per a release on Tuesday, Harrison Jr. has signed a new endorsement deal with New Balance that will make him one of the faces of the company's new and first-ever line of American Football cleats.
Harrison is one of three players who have been inked to a deal thus far, joining ex Buckeye Chase Young and Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.
“From the first conversation with Marvin, it was clear that he was a perfect fit for us at New Balance,” New Balance marketing executive Naveen Lokesh said in a statement. “Marvin’s drive, passion and incredible work ethic speak to the person that he is on and off the field. His dedication to everything he does will help us launch New Balance into the American Football category and push the boundaries of what athletes can do to inspire the next generation. We are excited to start this journey together and co-author our legacy in sports culture.”
The Buckeyes star is set for the biggest day of his life on Thursday at the NFL Draft, where he is projected to be a top-10 pick by every major draft outlet.
Harrison Jr. is following in his Hall of Fame father's footsteps in entering the NFL. He finishes his time in Columbus with 155 catches for 2,613 yards and 31 scores and set the Buckeyes record for most career 100-yard games with 15.
And he plans on bringing that same kind of success to both the NFL, and his newly-signed deal with New Balance.
“The values that New Balance and I share have aligned,” Harrison said. “Most importantly, the brand will allow me to have an impact on the community and the younger generation. I want to inspire young athletes to be great in their own way.”