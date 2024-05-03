Do Ohio State Buckeyes Have The Top RB Room In The Country?
The Ohio State Buckeyes might be the best team in the country in one specific area.
According to On3's Jesse Simonton, Ohio State enters the 2024 season as the No. 1 running back room nationally, sporting both senior TreVeyon Henderson and junior Quinshon Judkins.
After receiving 183 carries for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman, Henderson's last couple of seasons have been injury-plagued. He bounced back as a junior in 10 games, recording 5.94 yards per carry, good for top 35 in the country.
Judkins, a transfer from Mississippi and former SEC rushing champion, finished in the top 30 in total rush yards and will now be joining Henderson in what was a crowded backfield.
Judkins is one of a handful of notable incoming offensive transfers, including Alabama center Seth McLaughlin and Kansas State quarterback Will Howard.
In addition, Buckeye fans got to witness freshman Sam Williams-Dixon in the Spring Game April 13. The freshman rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown — perhaps this game doesn't say much, but with junior Dallan Hayden committing to Colorado, Ohio State might have its new No. 3 option.
Penn State is the only other Big Ten school in Simonton's top 10, coming in at No. 2. With a returning junior backfield duo of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, the Nittany Lions pose a strong threat to conference powerhouses.
However, a season ago when Penn State and Ohio State battled, the Buckeyes limited the Lions to just 49 rush yards and have most of their defensive front returning.