Big Ten Football Recruiting Rankings for 2020 and 2021 Classes

Most everyone is aware that Ohio State, in recent months, has maintained its No. 1 spot in the team rankings for the football recruiting class of 2021. The Buckeyes currently boast 18 commits and are looking to hold off national rivals Alabama, Clemson, Oregon and others moving forward.

Wildly enough, Ohio State has have never finished with the nation’s top class despite being a constant fixture in the top five across the past decade. But, before getting to the College Football Playoff or national championship game, OSU must first make its way through the Big Ten…

Below, we take a look at how all conference schools settled in 2020 (last finish) and where each is now situated in this upcoming cycle (current rank). This list is ordered by average of the two rankings, obtained from the 247Sports composite database.

OHIO STATE

Last Finish: 5

Current Rank: 1

MICHIGAN

Last Finish: 14

Current Rank: 10

WISCONSIN

Last Finish: 26

Current Rank: 17

PENN STATE

Last Finish: 15

Current Rank: 30

MARYLAND

Last Finish: 31

Current Rank: 18

IOWA

Last Finish: 35

Current Rank: 19

NEBRASKA

Last Finish: 20

Current Rank: 39

MINNESOTA

Last Finish: 38

Current Rank: 27

NORTHWESTERN

Last Finish: 47

Current Rank: 44

RUTGERS

Last Finish: 62

Current Rank: 35

PURDUE

Last Finish: 33

Current Rank: 79

MICHIGAN STATE

Last Finish: 43

Current Rank: 74

INDIANA

Last Finish: 58

Current Rank: 59

ILLINOIS

Last Finish: 88

Current Rank: 56

P.J. Fleck and Minnesota are currently 11 spots higher than last year.

Takeaways: Obviously, expect these “current ranks” to somewhat change over the coming months before reaching a final resting place. Reputable programs like Penn State, Purdue and Michigan State have some work to do and likely move up a bit, while a school such as Rutgers is currently exceeding expectations.

Check back next week as we launch a new series "Behind Enemy Lines" that further profiles Big Ten opponents and common national rivals.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!