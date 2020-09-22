Recruiting: Top Center Prospects to Finish Ohio State's 2021 Class

Chris Holtmann, assistant coach Ryan Pedon and the rest of their men’s basketball coaching staff have already racked up three members in the 2021 recruiting class, currently boasting a trio of in-state, top-100 prospects via shooting guard Malaki Branham (Akron), combo guard Meechie Johnson (Garfield Heights) and forward Kalen Etzler (Convoy).

The Buckeyes, while happy with a group that currently ranks top-10 nationally, would still prefer to grab a fourth commit and complete a very talented mixture. That next target would almost certainly be a big man to help add balance.

Etzler is classified as a power forward… but is fairly thin at 195 pounds and has shown versatile ability with ball handling and craftiness on the perimeter. Combine that with Ohio State boasting just one player above 6-foot-9 (sophomore Ibrahima Diallo) on the current roster, and the impending graduation of Kyle Young, and the Buckeyes would ideally welcome a true post presence in this next cycle.

Here is a look at the five most realistic big men that might end up completing an impressive 2021 class.

1. Efton Reid (Bradenton, Fla./IMG) - The 6-foot-11 monster has already taken an official visit to OSU and is definitely the most likely center to end up in Columbus. Reid is a top-25 player but is, however, also very high on Michigan.

2. Charles Bediako (Bradenton, Fla./ IMG) – Included the Buckeyes on his top-10 list in early July but has them alongside multiple others powerhouses such as Duke, Baylor, Tennessee, Memphis, etc. The 6-foot-11 Canadian product actually played for Andrews Osborne Academy in Willoughby, Ohio last year so Ohio State is intriguing.



3. Mason Miller (Germantown, Tenn./Houston) – Smallest of this grouping at 6-foot-9 and just 190 pounds, so he might be more of a PF anyways. Seems to be enticed the most with Ohio State, Indiana and Creighton, while Memphis and TCU have also offered.

4. Mac Etienne (Wolfeboro, N.H./Brewster) – This 6-foot-10 prospect is regarded as a top-50 player nationally and holds a wide range of offers, spanning from UMass to Kansas. The Buckeyes offered in late March, then Louisville and Kansas followed roughly a week later. Ohio State seems to be right around the top 5-6 choices.



5. Chet Holmgren (Minneapolis, Minn./Minnehaha) – Arguably the nation’s top overall player in this 2021 cycle. The 7-foot standout put Ohio State among his top-7 in late June alongside North Carolina, Gonzaga, Memphis, Georgetown, Michigan and his hometown Gophers. None of those may end up matters as Holmgren could end up going the G-League route. Best prospect on the list, but the least likely.

Finding a way to add any one of these big men would be HUGE for the Buckeyes.

