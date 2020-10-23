SI.com
Friday Night Fix: Ohio State Commits Look to Keep Pushing Forward

Adam Prescott

The third round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) playoffs begin tonight while plenty of other Buckeye football commits are scheduled to be in action elsewhere around the country this weekend. See below for the full slate!

Player (Class)
School - Record
Opponent - Record

WR - Jayden Ballard (2021)

Massillon Washington (Ohio), 6-1

North Canton Hoover, 5-2

ATH - Denzel Burke (2021)

Saguaro (Ariz.), 2-0

Hamilton, 2-0

LB - Reid Carrico (2021)

Ironton (Ohio), 7-0 *

Johnstown-Monroe, 6-2

OL - Ben Christman (2021)

Richfield Revere (Ohio), 4-2

Tiffin Columbian, 6-1

DB - Jantzen Dunn (2021)

South Warren (Ky.), 4-0

Christian County, 1-2

DL - Michael Hall (2021)

Streetsboro (Ohio), 7-0

Dover, 4-4

WR - Marvin Harrison Jr. (2021)

St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.), 2-0 *

Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), 0-6

TE - Sam Hart (2021)

Cherokee Trail (Colo.), 0-2

Smoky Hill, 1-1

OL - Donovan Jackson (2021)

Episcopal (Texas), 1-3

St. John's (1-1)

DB - Jakailin Johnson (2021)

De Smet Jesuit (Mo.), 2-0

Vashon, 0-0

LB/S - Jaylen Johnson (2021)

Cincinnati La Salle (Ohio), 5-2

Riverside Stebbins, 5-2

QB - Kyle McCord (2021)

St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.), 2-0 *

Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), 0-6

DB - Andre Turrentine (2021)

Ensworth (Tenn.), 2-4

Brentwood Academy, 8-0

DB - Jyaire Brown (2022)

Lakota West (Ohio), 7-0

Cincinnati Colerain, 6-2

LB/S - C.J. Hicks (2022)

Dayton Archbishop Alter (Ohio), 5-2

Trotwood-Madison, 4-0

LB/S - Dasan McCullough (2022)

Blue Valley North (Kan.), 2-2

Blue Valley Southwest, 1-4

OL - Tegra Tshabola (2022)

Lakota West (Ohio), 7-0

Cincinnati Colerain, 6-2

See full OHSAA playoff brackets HERE, featuring game times and site info.

* Ironton and St. Joseph's Prep both play on Saturday evening.

* Class of 2021 commits Jordan Hancock (Suwannee, Ga./North Gwinnett) and Zen Michalski (Floyds Knobs, Ind./Floyd Central) both have the weekend off, as does 2022 tight end Bennett Christian (Acworth, Ga./Allatoona).

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

