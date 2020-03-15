BuckeyeMaven
Buckeyes Grab Cornerback Commitment Amid Restrictions

Bruce Hooley

Clemson is one of the few opponents to play Ohio State multiple times and never lose, and while that won't change on the field with what happened in the competition between the college football powers on Sunday, it's still a big win for the Buckeyes.

OSU gained a verbal commitment from St. Louis cornerback Jakailin Johnson, who goes by the initials, J.K., one week after his visit to Clemson for the Tigers' Junior Day.

That makes the Buckeyes 1-1 against Dabo Swinney's staff when it comes to elite cornerbacks, since Clemson gained a verbal from four-star Georgia cornerback Jordan Hancock after he and Johnson took a photo together in Tigers' gear during their visit a week ago.

You can throw a blanket over the Rivals 24/7 ratings for the pair, with a slight edge to Johnson, who's rated the nation's No. 4 corner (59th overall) to Hancock's No. 6 (82nd overall) ranking.

Johnson's commitment came on his birthday and gives the Buckeyes a present in their attempt to re-stock a secondary depleted by this past season's departure of three starters and two top backups.

Jordan Fuller and Damon Arnette exhausted their eligibility after the Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson, OSU's third in as many head-to-head meetings with the Tigers all time.

All-American Jeff Okudah declared early for the NFL Draft and is expected to go in the Top 5, perhaps No. 2 to Washington or No. 3 to Detroit.

Seniors Amir Riep, the first substitute off the bench after Shaun Wade's Fiesta Bowl ejection for targeting, and Jahsen Wint were dismissed from the team in mid-February following their arrest on rape and kidnapping charges.

Johnson’s commitment comes amid OSU's off- and on-campus recruiting restrictions instituted by the school and the Big Ten to guard against a COVID-19 outbreak.

He visited campus last fall on the weekend of Ohio State's victory over Michigan State and extends the Buckeyes' success with high-profile recruits from the St. Louis area, following Jameson Williams and Mookie Cooper to Columbus.

