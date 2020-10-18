Saturday Commit Recap: Carrico and McCord Lead Big Wins, Harrison Jr. Departs with Injury

Three more Ohio State commits in the 2021 class took the field Saturday night for high school games, all emerging with comfortable victories.

Within state lines, future Buckeye linebacker Reid Carrico helped lead top-seeded Ironton to a 49-3 victory over New Lexington in the second round of a Division V, Region 19 playoff contest.

Carrico, who also plays running back for the Tigers, had 12 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Ironton scored on all but one of its eight possessions in the opening half to take a 49-0 lead into the break.

Ranked No. 62 overall on SI All-American’s Preseason SI99 list, Carrico also helped his defense limit New Lexington to just three first downs. His team will next take on Johnstown-Monroe.

Out in Philadelphia, quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. helped lead powerhouse St. Joseph's Prep into a contest with league rival La Salle. The Hawks dominated en route to 38-14 victory, their ninth-straight win in the series.

However, one area of concern moving forward will potentially be the status of Harrison. He corralled a 40-yard pass from McCord to open the game, but then departed near the end of the first quarter with an undisclosed injury. Harrison Jr. is one of the top receivers in the entire 2021 class and ranked No. 39 by SIAA.

McCord still performed admirably without his top weapon, completing 11 of 17 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown all before intermission. He led six offensive drives that resulted in five TD’s and one field goal.

Kyle McCord

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and his brother, Josiah, helped guide the defense while also lining up as twin fullbacks to pave the way for a dominant rushing game.

