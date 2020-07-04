BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Recruiting: Domani Jackson Includes Ohio State in Top-10 List

Adam Prescott

One of the top overall football recruits in the class of 2022, cornerback Domani Jackson, included Ohio State in his list of top-10 schools to begin the holiday weekend.

The 6-1, 185-pound defensive back is a standout at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. He is currently rated as the No. 12 overall prospect by 247Sports.

Not surprisingly, Jackson has Ohio State listed along with a slew of other typical powerhouses in Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, Michigan, USC and Arizona State.

The Buckeyes currently have three commits in the 2022 class, all from within the state of Ohio, from offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola (West Chester), athlete C.J. Hicks (Dayton) and cornerback Jyaire Brown (West Chester).

Ohio State has currently offered roughly 65-70 targets in the class, including five more cornerbacks in addition to Jackson and Brown. See that group below:

William Johnson (Grosse Point, Mich.)
Denver Harris (Houston, Texas)
Marques Groves-Killebrew (Snellville, Ga.)
Austin Jordan (Denton, Texas)
Jeadyn Lukas (Mauldin, S.C.)

The Buckeyes currently have the top-ranked 2021 recruiting class with a handful of secondary members committed via No. 4 cornerback Jakailin Johnson along with Andre Turrentine, Jaylen Johnson, Jantzen Dunn and Denzel Burke.

Ohio State went 13-1 last season, securing all victories by double digits, before a wild loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. OSU and Clemson are now leading the board of favorites to win the next national championship.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fourth of July! Best Fourth-Down Plays for Ohio State this century

Ranking our top fourth-down moments for the Buckeyes since 2000.

Tyler Stephen

Buckeye Breakfast: July 4, 2020

17 Ohio State Buckeyes earned BTN All-Decade Recognition. One major college head coach thinks a delayed start is "very doable". Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Who is Next for Ohio State Football?

Plenty of big names in the 2021 class still on the board as July begins.

Adam Prescott

by

AutoCoachO

Buckeye Punter Cameron Johnston Named Big Ten All-Decade

Johnston was a fantastic punter for the Buckeyes from 2013-2016. He averaged nearly 45 yards per punt over a four-year career. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Dwayne Haskins Named Big Ten Second Team All-Decade

Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins started only one season for the Buckeyes, but he shattered the record books in the process. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

J.T. Barrett is Big Ten Quarterback of the Decade

Ohio State's J.T. Barrett won a national title, is the only 3-time Big Ten QB of the Year and went a perfect 4-0 against Michigan. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Urban Meyer is Big Ten Coach of the Decade

Urban Meyer went 83-9 in Columbus, never lost to Michigan, won a national title and three Big Ten championships. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Braxton Miller Earns Big Ten All-Decade Honors

Ohio State's Braxton Miller was arguably one of the greatest versatile offensive talents in college football history. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Nick Bosa Named Big Ten Second Team All-Decade

Former Buckeye Nick Bosa joins his brother Joey Bosa and Chase Young on the All-Decade Team. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Gambling: Attendance Lines Set for College Football Schools, Conferences

See where Ohio State, others rank in over/under attendance props for college football season.

Adam Prescott