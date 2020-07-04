Recruiting: Domani Jackson Includes Ohio State in Top-10 List

One of the top overall football recruits in the class of 2022, cornerback Domani Jackson, included Ohio State in his list of top-10 schools to begin the holiday weekend.

The 6-1, 185-pound defensive back is a standout at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. He is currently rated as the No. 12 overall prospect by 247Sports.

Not surprisingly, Jackson has Ohio State listed along with a slew of other typical powerhouses in Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, Michigan, USC and Arizona State.

The Buckeyes currently have three commits in the 2022 class, all from within the state of Ohio, from offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola (West Chester), athlete C.J. Hicks (Dayton) and cornerback Jyaire Brown (West Chester).

Ohio State has currently offered roughly 65-70 targets in the class, including five more cornerbacks in addition to Jackson and Brown. See that group below:

William Johnson (Grosse Point, Mich.)

Denver Harris (Houston, Texas)

Marques Groves-Killebrew (Snellville, Ga.)

Austin Jordan (Denton, Texas)

Jeadyn Lukas (Mauldin, S.C.)



The Buckeyes currently have the top-ranked 2021 recruiting class with a handful of secondary members committed via No. 4 cornerback Jakailin Johnson along with Andre Turrentine, Jaylen Johnson, Jantzen Dunn and Denzel Burke.

Ohio State went 13-1 last season, securing all victories by double digits, before a wild loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. OSU and Clemson are now leading the board of favorites to win the next national championship.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!