Four-Star Running Back Evan Pryor Verbals to Ohio State

Ohio State's continued search for a running back in its 2020 recruiting class that went deep into November won't be recurring in 2021.

Not if four-star Evan Pryor of North Carolina holds fast to the verbal commitment he gave OSU on Monday night.

Pryor became the third Top 100 Rivals recruit in the past two days to pledge to the Buckeyes, who waited until the last minute to grab Cincinnati Winton Woods running back Miyan Williams just before the Michigan game.

Pryor, 5-10, 190, gives Ohio State nine commitments among Rivals Top 100.

Rated No. 85 overall, and the No. 6 running back, he chose OSU over Georgia and North Carolina and will add depth to a running back room currently in upheaval because of a spring practice injury to expected starter Master Teague.

Pryor would extend to three years Ohio State's success getting a player out of the Tar Heel state, following defensive tackles Jaden McKenzie in 2019 and Jacolbe Cowan in 2020.

Pryor committed to OSU hours after Cincinnati LaSalle three-star cornerback Devota Smith did the same.

Smith's verbal came one day after St. Louis four-star J.K. Johnson, rated No. 59 overall, pledged for OSU.

Pryor's 10.8 speed in the 100 meters earned offers from 35 schools, including Penn State and Oklahoma.

OSU still figures to pursue another running back in its 2021 class, which is led by No. 2 overall prospect Jack Sawyer, a defensive end, from Pickerington North.

Ryan Day's third full recruiting class contains verbal commitments from seven Ohioans and five players from out of state.

