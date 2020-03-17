BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Four-Star Running Back Evan Pryor Verbals to Ohio State

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's continued search for a running back in its 2020 recruiting class that went deep into November won't be recurring in 2021.

Not if four-star Evan Pryor of North Carolina holds fast to the verbal commitment he gave OSU on Monday night.

Pryor became the third Top 100 Rivals recruit in the past two days to pledge to the Buckeyes, who waited until the last minute to grab Cincinnati Winton Woods running back Miyan Williams just before the Michigan game.

Pryor, 5-10, 190, gives Ohio State nine commitments among Rivals Top 100.

Rated No. 85 overall, and the No. 6 running back, he chose OSU over Georgia and North Carolina and will add depth to a running back room currently in upheaval because of a spring practice injury to expected starter Master Teague.

Pryor would extend to three years Ohio State's success getting a player out of the Tar Heel state, following defensive tackles Jaden McKenzie in 2019 and Jacolbe Cowan in 2020.

Pryor committed to OSU hours after Cincinnati LaSalle three-star cornerback Devota Smith did the same.

Smith's verbal came one day after St. Louis four-star J.K. Johnson, rated No. 59 overall, pledged for OSU.

Pryor's 10.8 speed in the 100 meters earned offers from 35 schools, including Penn State and Oklahoma.

OSU still figures to pursue another running back in its 2021 class, which is led by No. 2 overall prospect Jack Sawyer, a defensive end, from Pickerington North.

Ryan Day's third full recruiting class contains verbal commitments from seven Ohioans and five players from out of state.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook or @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bradley Roby's Deal Same as Texans Shed in Trading Hopkins

Former Ohio State cornerback cashes in after one season in Houston

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Secures Another Cornerback Verbal for '21

Buckeyes add Cincinnati three-star on heels of St. Louis four-star

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: OSU Shuts Down Amid COVID-19 Concern

Students, athletes must vacate dorms, all athletic facilities closed

Bruce Hooley

Buckeyes Grab Cornerback Commitment Amid Restrictions

OSU gets 2021 four-star to help rebuild depleted secondary

Bruce Hooley

If No Spring Football, Which B1G East School Suffers Most?

COVID-19 fears may force coaches to prepare on the fly in the fall

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Answer at Running Back May Be Trey Sermon

Oklahoma transfer likely to get a look from Buckeyes in search of backfield depth

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Chris Holtmann Hopes for NCAA Do-Over

Buckeyes head coach wants alternatives to cancellation pursued

Bruce Hooley

AD Smith Favors Cancellation, but Spring Football on Hold

Gene Smith says Ohio State 'will see how this rolls' after April 6

Bruce Hooley

Big Ten Prohibits All Team Activities Until April 6

Spring football practices across the conference will cease for three weeks

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: Extra Eligibility up for Consideration

Cancellation of spring sports puts corrective measures on the table

Bruce Hooley