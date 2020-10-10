The Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs officially opened on Friday night in the Buckeye state and many future Buckeyes had the night off after earning opening round byes.

But there were some stand out performances among those who did play. Gabe Powers found the endzone twice in No. 7 Marysville's 35-14 win vs. No. 10 Dublin Jerome. Powers' two touchdowns are in the clip below, he is number 36. Marysville advances in the Division I, Region 2 bracket and will have their hands full at No. 2 Clayton Northmont next week.

Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola helped No. 1 Lakota West start the postseason off strong by shutting out No. 16 West Clermont 44-0. Lakota West has shutout back-to-back opponents. Lakota West will host No. 8 Lakota East next week. Brown had a very nice punt return inside the West Clermont five yard line which you can see below.

The out-of-state commits that played had a good showing, including Dasan McCullough and Blue Valley North (Kan.) who had a come-from-behind win against Blue Valley Northwest 34-27. BVN was down 20-10 at halftime and outscored BVNW 24-7 in the second half to improve to 2-1.

Meanwhile, Denzel Burke finally got to start his season with Saguaro High School (Texas) after he did not play last week because Saguaro's opponent had a player test positive for COVID-19. Friday night was worth the wait though, as Saguaro beat Brophy 27-0.

Ensworth High School (Tenn.) and Andre Turrentine earned their first victory last night against Westview 45-25. Turrentine found the endzone in the first quarter.

Five in-state 2021 and 2022 Ohio State commits were not in action Friday night because their teams earned first round byes in the OHSAA playoffs. The 2021's with the night off included Jayden Ballard (Massillon Washington), Reid Carrico (Ironton), Ben Christman (Revere), Mike Hall (Streetsboro) and Jaylen Johnson (La Salle). The lone 2022 commit that had a bye was CJ Hicks (Archbishop Alter). Out-of-state 2021 commit Jantzen Dunn (South Warren) was not in action this week either.

