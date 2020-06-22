One of the nation’s top offensive linemen in the football recruiting class of 2021 has decided to wait a little longer before making his college decision. Jager Burton, ranked as the No. 7 guard in the latest 247Sports industry-generated composite rankings, will delay his late August commitment to ensure he can visit schools in person.

Burton (Lexington, Ky./Frederick Douglass) initially revealed he would choose a destination on his August 24 birthday, but has not yet been able to get on the campus of all top-seven schools due to the recent coronavirus pandemic. His choices have been narrowed to Ohio State, Kentucky, Texas, Alabama, Oregon, Clemson and Penn State.

The 6-4, 270-pound Burton is the top-rated player in the state of Kentucky and was listed as the No. 61 overall prospect on the fresh Top247 list earlier this month. That list, which varies from the composite, also had him as the No. 3 offensive guard.

Burton has seen multiple campuses but still wants to make “official” visits to Ohio State, Oregon, Clemson, Alabama and his hometown Wildcats. He took official visits to Texas and Penn State this past fall.

“I will be pushing my commitment back from August 24,” Burton said Sunday afternoon on Twitter. “I want to weight all my options and take all five of my official visits to make the best possible decision for me and my family.”

Ohio State has been going after Burton hard, speaking to the four-star prospect nearly every day in attempt to strengthen its top 2021 class. The Buckeyes already have commitments from five-star guard Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas) and four-star tackle Ben Christman (Richfield, Ohio).

