Report: Jordan Hancock Will Sit Out Senior Year

The next time Jordan Hancock plays a meaningful football game could be as a freshman at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes' defensive back commit has decided to sit out his senior year at North Gwinnett High School because of the pandemic, according to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong.

Wiltfong says both of Hancock's parents “have underlying health conditions and the younger Hancock wants to limit his interaction with other people in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Jordan Hancock flipped from Clemson to Ohio State in late July and is considered one of the premier talents in the country. He is an SI All-American candidate and considered one of the top five cornerbacks in the country. He is also a top-10 player in the state of Georgia in the Class of 2021. Hancock reportedly originally committed to Clemson to be close to his mother, who was undergoing radiation treatments for cancer. She has since completed those treatments.

Hancock is the first Ohio State commit to publicly state that he won't play football as a senior in high school because of the coronavirus, but he's the second one in his class to be directly affected by the pandemic. TreVeyon Henderson, the No. 1 running back in the country and a future classmate of Hancock's, will not play his senior season in Virginia after the state moved the football season to the spring. Henderson confirmed to reporters that he will not look for a transfer and he will early enroll at Ohio State in January.

Hancock remains committed to play in the All-American Bowl in January, should the game still go on as scheduled.

