BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Impact of Malaki Branham for Ohio State Basketball

Adam Prescott

Ohio State landed not only one of the better basketball recruits in the country (2021 class) Wednesday afternoon, but also secured one of the highest-ranked prospects in program history with the verbal commitment of 6-foot-4 shooting guard Malaki Branham.

Branham (Akron/St. Vincent-St. Mary) announced the Buckeyes as his college choice following a recruitment stretch of more than two years. He is rated the No. 27 player nationally, No. 5 at his position and the top target in Ohio according to the latest 247Sports composite rankings.

That first number ranks Branham as the 10th-best recruit ever for Ohio State, coming in behind the likes of Greg Oden (1), B.J. Mullens (2), Jared Sullinger (4), Kosta Koufos (13), William Buford (13), Daequan Cook (14), D’Angelo Russell (16), Deshaun Thomas (19) and Mike Conley (22).

Branham will undoubtedly be viewed as the prime centerpiece, both on and off the floor, moving forward for a program looking to reach the next level under fourth-year head coach Chris Holtmann. On the hardwood, he is expected to become a critical piece of the OSU backcourt… especially with guards CJ Walker and graduate transfer Abel Porter entering their final years of eligibility.

Off the floor, the likely hopes are that Branham’s commitment grabs attention of other top recruits in the future and makes them consider Ohio State… regardless of how long he might be in Columbus. Branham currently plays alongside fellow top-50 prospect Sencire Harris (class of 2022) at SVSM.

The versatile Branham has helped guide St. Vincent-St. Mary (alma mater of LeBron James) to a combined 45-8 record the past two seasons, including an appearance in the OHSAA state championship game as a sophomore. He grew up in Columbus, moved to Akron for high school, and will now be returning home for college ball.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State to be Well-Represented in NFL Training Camps

How many former Buckeyes could potentially be on NFL rosters this coming season? Find out here.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Impressive NFL Presence Helps Buckeyes on Recruiting Trail

Buckeyes have the most total NFL Draft selections since 2000.

Tyler Stephen

by

PrincePatt216

Big Ten Preseason Roundtable Part 1: Each Team's X-Factor

Each of the nine Big Ten publishers on the SI Network share their perspectives on which players/positions could make of break the 2020 campaign. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Gene Smith Appeals to Fans

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith spoke about the plans for a season and the Ohio State James Cancer Hospital is the new official cancer center of MLB. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

NCAA on Verge of Cancelling Fall Sports Championships

The Board of Governors does not have the authority to stop teams from playing a regular season, but they could make that awfully difficult on Friday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Coming Home! Buckeyes Land Top Ohio Recruit Malaki Branham

Class of 2021 shooting guard grew up in Columbus.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Kicker Blake Haubeil on Lou Groza Award Watch List

Haubeil is coming off an incredibly productive 2019 campaign after not missing a single extra-point in over 120 tries. He also hit a 55-yarder last fall. Read more.

Staff Writer

Buckeye Punter Drue Chrisman on Ray Guy Watch List

Chrisman is one of the best punters in Ohio State history and he's been a semifinalist for the award twice. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: No College Football Could Cost $4 Billion for Power Five Schools

Ohio State made more money than just about every school in the country last year, but not every school can financially handle a year without football. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Trio of Buckeye Linemen land on Outland Trophy Watch List

Ohio State had arguably the best offensive line in college football last year, with three players foregoing the draft. On Tuesday, they're being recognized ahead of the 2020 season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick