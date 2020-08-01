BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Most Surprising Recruits, Based on High School Ranking, for Ohio State Football in the Past Decade - Part 1

Adam Prescott

Landing four and five-star recruits is certainly a necessity to become one of college football’s powerhouse programs. However, securing unheralded prospects who end up blossoming into program-changing players is also critical.

In this two-part series, we will take a look at the top-10 most overachieving/surprising Buckeyes of the last decade based on their 247Sports composite ranking from high school. You won’t believe where some of these underrated stars were positioned in their recruiting class.

See below for part one of the list, and stay tuned for the second five later today!

Pat Elflein at Ohio State

Pat Elflein (OL, No. 998) – From barely inside the top 1,000 recruits in his class to recently earning second team Big Ten All-Decade honors! The Central Ohio native became a 3x all-conference standout, playing in 55 games overall and starting the final 41… between both guard spots and then moving to center as a senior. He now starts for the Minnesota Vikings.

Michael Thomas (WR, No. 765) – This California native was ranked as the 89th-best wide receiver coming out of Taft High School, and now just earned a 99 Madden rating as the NFL’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year. He caught 110 passes over his final two seasons in Columbus, becoming a 2x All-Big Ten pick and part of the 2014 national championship squad.

Damon Arnette (CB, No. 653) – Went from not even being in the top 60 at his position as a recruit to a first round NFL draft pick. The Florida native started 25 games, made 84 tackles and was ultimately selected by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bradley Roby (CB, No. 650) – Became a second team All-American, a 2x All-Big Ten performer and, in 2012, was the nation’s only defensive player to score a TD three different ways. Roby was a first-round draft pick and won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos.

Darron Lee (LB, No. 636) – This local New Albany, Ohio native was the No. 36 ranked player in the state as a high school senior but went on to become Defensive MVP of the 2015 Sugar Bowl. The linebacker tallied 146 tackles and 11 sacks in two full seasons for the Buckeyes before getting selected 20th overall by the New York Jets.

Part 2 coming up soon.... Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage! 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Egbuka and Harrison Jr. on SIAA Top 10 List at Wide Receiver

Top target, current commit both easily make the SIAA List at their position.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz Win NBA Restart in Orlando Bubble

Former Ohio State point guard scores 20 points in come-from-behind victory.

Adam Prescott

by

Massimino31

Relationship Between LeBron James and Ohio State Could Grow Even Stronger

NBA star has ties to "nephew" Meechie Johnson and fellow SVSM product Malaki Branham.

Adam Prescott

by

AutoCoachO

Recruiting: Ohio State Football Offers for Class of 2023

Buckeyes have extended scholarships to seven prospects so far.

Adam Prescott

by

Massimino31

Ohio State Football Class of 2021 Targets Receive Official Scholarships

Buckeyes have 19 verbals in top-ranked class, looking to add even more.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Pac-12 Football Schedule, OSU Hoops Offers '22 Center

The Pac-12 becomes the third Power Five league to announce a football schedule, plus Ohio State Basketball and Michigan Football recruiting updates. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten to Share Fall Plans "Within Next Five Days"

The Buckeyes and the rest of the league have continued their training and are preparing to open camp, but none of them know when they'll play. They won't have to wait much longer.

Brendan Gulick

by

Massimino31

CoVID-19 Update: Ohio State Announces Community Testing Plans for Fall 2020 Semester

Ohio State is planning to open campus to students in the fall. Read more about the protocols that are being put in place for anyone who will be on campus this semester.

Brendan Gulick

Former Buckeye Isaiah Prince Opts Out of Bengals Season

Former Ohio State offensive lineman Isaiah Prince joins a growing list of NFL players not willing to compete during the pandemic. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Six Former Buckeyes Voted to NFL's List of Top 100 Players

Michael Thomas leads the way again, as trio of Ohio State products make top 25.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick