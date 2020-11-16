SI.com
Ohio State Recruiting Class of 2021 Rated No. 1 in America

Brendan Gulick

SI All-American, the "recruiting arm" of Sports Illustrated, debuted its SI99 back in August - ranking the top 99 football players in the country. Now in its third consecutive monthly installment since debuting in September, SIAA has issued a team recruiting rankings list to showcase which schools are doing the best job accumulating talent across the country.

For the third consecutive month, SIAA says the Ohio State Buckeye have the best incoming recruiting Class of 2021 in the nation.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about the Buckeyes in their latest rankings:

The Buckeyes are still the program with the most SI99 members within it as half of the class is among the very best in the country. The gaudy stats is part of the reason for the razor-thin margin over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, which has a bit more volume with two additional commitments. From a positional standpoint, the Bucks have the stronger defensive line and secondary group, including premium sports among pass rushers and cornerbacks. Offensively, quarterback Kyle McCord has a high floor and the running back tandem of TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor is arguably the best of any program in the conversation.

The Buckeyes are well-positioned for continued success beyond the 2020 season. Class of 2021 wide receiver Jayden Ballard (Massillon, Ohio) and linebacker Reid Carrico (Ironton, Ohio) are both playing for state championships this coming weekend, while several other future Buckeye teammates had deep playoff runs.

While Alabama and LSU have made strong pushes the last two months, the Buckeyes remain at the top of the SIAA Top 25 national rankings.

Here are the top 25 rankings in full:

1. Ohio State

2. Alabama

3. LSU

4. Clemson

5. Oregon

6. Georgia

7. Florida

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Notre Dame

11. Miami

12. Tennessee

13. Auburn

14. USC

15. North Carolina

16. Texas A&M

17. Washington

18. Wisconsin

19. Minnesota

20. Texas

21. Nebraska

22. Maryland

23. Iowa

24. Arizona State

25. Florida State

Comments

Recruiting

