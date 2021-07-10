2023 Virginia TE Mathias "Mega" Barnwell Includes Ohio State In Top 7

Barnwell and his family were on campus for an unofficial visit in mid-June.

Fredericksburg (Va.) Riverbend four-star tight end Mathias “Mega” Barnwell included Ohio State in his top seven on Saturday afternoon alongside Kentucky, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-5 and 240-pound Barnwell, who is considered the 12th-best tight end and No. 184 prospect overall in the class of 2023, was previously committed to the Nittany Lions but reopened his recruitment in January.

Barnwell was among the hundreds of prospects who made their way to Columbus for an official, unofficial or camp visit during the month of June. Once on campus, he spent time with head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson and landed an offer from the Buckeyes before heading home.

While his decision timeline is unclear, Barnwell plans to take an unofficial visit for a game this fall.

Ohio State has already secured a pair of commitments at the tight end position for the current recruiting cycle in Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry four-star Benji Gosnell and Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona four-star Bennett Christian, which allows Wilson to start sorting through his options 2023.

Barnwell is one of eight tight ends in his class with an offer from the Buckeyes along with Bixby, Okla., four-star Luke Hasz; Phoenix Pinnacle four-star Duce Robinson; St. Louis De Smet Jesuit four-star Mac Markway; Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star Ty Lockwood; Portland Central Catholic four-star Riley Williams; Folsom, Calif., four-star Walker Lyons; and Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic four-star Preston Zinter. All but Robinson were on campus last month.

