New Top247 Recruiting Rankings List Plenty of Ohio State Football Commits, Hopefuls

The latest Top247 college football recruiting rankings were published Wednesday afternoon, and Ohio State was well represented throughout the top-10 nationally and beyond.

A new No. 1 recruit in the country graced the top of the list in five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau from Sammamish, Wash. The two-sport star, also offered a basketball scholarship by nearby University of Washington, has his choices narrowed down to the Huskies and Buckeyes.

The remainder of the top 10 features a trio of Ohio State commits and another prospect leaning heavily towards Columbus. Defensive end Jack Sawyer (Pickerington, Ohio) is now ranked fifth, offensive guard Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas) is one spot behind while running back TreVeyon Henderson (Hopewell, Va.) picked up his final star and comes in tenth.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (Steilacoom, Wash.) remains the top-ranked player at his position in the class and is situated eighth, with many experts feeling OSU will ultimately be his college destination.

1. J.T. Tuimoloau (DE) – Top 2

5. Jack Sawyer (DE) – committed

6. Donovan Jackson (OG) – committed

8. Emeka Egbuka (WR) – Top 4, OSU lean

10. TreVeyon Henderson (RB) – committed

Commit Jayden Ballard, wide receiver from Massillon, Ohio, made a jump over 20 spots and into No. 45 overall. Fellow in-state product Reid Carrico, inside linebacker from Ironton, also made a sizeable leap from 73 to 48. See below for the rounded-out list of committed Buckeyes and promising hopefuls within the top 65.



20. Tony Grimes (CB) – Top 4

34. Damon Payne (DT) – Top 5

45. Jayden Ballard (WR) – committed

48. Reid Carrico (ILB) – committed

52. Kyle McCord (QB/Pro) – committed

57. Michael Hall (DT) – committed

61. Jager Burton (OG) – Top 5

65. Jakailin Johnson (CB) - committed

79. Garrett Dellinger (OT) - Top 4

80. Rocco Spindler (OG) - Top 5

82. Tunmise Adeleye (DE) - committed

89. Derrick Davis Jr. (S/LB) - Top 5

96. Evan Pryor (RB) - committed



Click HERE to see the entire fresh list of top 247 national prospects. Ohio State, behind second-year head coach Ryan Day, currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the country for 2021.

The program has never recorded the nation’s top class according to Rivals.com and 247Sports databases. The Buckeyes have been a constant force among the top five since Urban Meyer was hired in 2011, however, only falling out of the top 10 during the brief coaching transition in 2019.

