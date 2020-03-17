BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Ohio State Gains Fourth Commitment in Three Days

Bruce Hooley

It doesn't take much for Kerry Coombs to overflow with excitement, passion or hashtags, so it's hard to know if the Ohio State defensive coordinator breaking out the nuclear-explosion GIFs on Twitter is standard procedure or a celebration.

Maybe a good gauge would be, anything a half-dozen hashtags or fewer would just be Coombs being Coombs, and anything over that means something extra special has happened in his world.

More special that getting a $1.4 million deal to leave the Tennessee Titans and return to Columbus.

That would have to be pretty special, of course, and that standard suffices for what's happened to OSU -- and specifically Coombs' future defensive back room -- over the last three days.

Following the verbal commitments of St. Louis four-star cornerback J.K. Johnson and Cincinnati LaSalle three-star corner Devonta Smith on Monday, Coombs reeled in four-star safety Andre Turrentine of Nashville on Tuesday.

Couped with the Monday night commitment of four-star running back Evan Pryor of North Carolina, the Buckeyes' 2021 recruiting class has jumped from 10 commitments to 14 during a mandated dead period of off-campus recruiting by coaches and official or unofficial visits to campus by recruits because of COVID-19 concerns.

Turrentine is the eleventh of those 14 commits to rank within the Top 150 in Rivals/247's rankings.

The 6-0, 175-pounder can play either safety or corner, but is rated the nation's No. 6 safety prospect.

OSU's secondary is thin on personnel this spring because of three starters leaving for the NFL -- Damon Arnette, Jordan Fuller and Jeff Okudah -- and the dismissal of seniors Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint after their arrest on rape and kidnapping charges.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four-Star Running Back Evan Pryor Verbals to Ohio State

Buckeyes lock up Top 100 threat with game-breaking speed

Bruce Hooley

Bradley Roby's Deal Same as Texans Shed in Trading Hopkins

Former Ohio State cornerback cashes in after one season in Houston

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Secures Another Cornerback Verbal for '21

Buckeyes add Cincinnati three-star on heels of St. Louis four-star

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: OSU Shuts Down Amid COVID-19 Concern

Students, athletes must vacate dorms, all athletic facilities closed

Bruce Hooley

Buckeyes Grab Cornerback Commitment Amid Restrictions

OSU gets 2021 four-star to help rebuild depleted secondary

Bruce Hooley

If No Spring Football, Which B1G East School Suffers Most?

COVID-19 fears may force coaches to prepare on the fly in the fall

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Answer at Running Back May Be Trey Sermon

Oklahoma transfer likely to get a look from Buckeyes in search of backfield depth

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Chris Holtmann Hopes for NCAA Do-Over

Buckeyes head coach wants alternatives to cancellation pursued

Bruce Hooley

AD Smith Favors Cancellation, but Spring Football on Hold

Gene Smith says Ohio State 'will see how this rolls' after April 6

Bruce Hooley

Big Ten Prohibits All Team Activities Until April 6

Spring football practices across the conference will cease for three weeks

Bruce Hooley