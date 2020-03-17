Ohio State Gains Fourth Commitment in Three Days

It doesn't take much for Kerry Coombs to overflow with excitement, passion or hashtags, so it's hard to know if the Ohio State defensive coordinator breaking out the nuclear-explosion GIFs on Twitter is standard procedure or a celebration.

Maybe a good gauge would be, anything a half-dozen hashtags or fewer would just be Coombs being Coombs, and anything over that means something extra special has happened in his world.

More special that getting a $1.4 million deal to leave the Tennessee Titans and return to Columbus.

That would have to be pretty special, of course, and that standard suffices for what's happened to OSU -- and specifically Coombs' future defensive back room -- over the last three days.

Following the verbal commitments of St. Louis four-star cornerback J.K. Johnson and Cincinnati LaSalle three-star corner Devonta Smith on Monday, Coombs reeled in four-star safety Andre Turrentine of Nashville on Tuesday.

Couped with the Monday night commitment of four-star running back Evan Pryor of North Carolina, the Buckeyes' 2021 recruiting class has jumped from 10 commitments to 14 during a mandated dead period of off-campus recruiting by coaches and official or unofficial visits to campus by recruits because of COVID-19 concerns.

Turrentine is the eleventh of those 14 commits to rank within the Top 150 in Rivals/247's rankings.

The 6-0, 175-pounder can play either safety or corner, but is rated the nation's No. 6 safety prospect.

OSU's secondary is thin on personnel this spring because of three starters leaving for the NFL -- Damon Arnette, Jordan Fuller and Jeff Okudah -- and the dismissal of seniors Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint after their arrest on rape and kidnapping charges.

