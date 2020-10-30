Friday Night Fix: OHSAA Regional Finals, Others Begin Postseason
Adam Prescott
A total of seven commits will play in regional finals for the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) playoffs tonight, a pair of future Buckeyes begin their postseason, and a few others continue regular-season action around the country. See below!
Player (Class)
School - Record
Opponent - Record
WR - Jayden Ballard (2021)
Massillon Washington (Ohio), 7-1
Westerville South, 8-0
LB - Reid Carrico (2021)
Ironton (Ohio), 8-0 *
Harvest Prep, 7-1 *
S - Jantzen Dunn (2021)
South Warren (Ky.), 5-0
Logan County, 3-2
DL - Michael Hall (2021)
Streetsboro (Ohio), 8-0
Canfield, 8-0
DB - Jordan Hancock (2021)
North Gwinnett (Ga.), 5-2
Collins Hill, 5-2
WR - Marvin Harrison Jr. (2021)
St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.), 2-0 *
Archbishop Wood, 2-0 *
TE - Sam Hart (2021)
Cherokee Trail (Colo.), 1-2 *
Rocky Mountain, 2-1 *
DB - Jakailin Johnson (2021)
De Smet Jesuit (Mo.), 2-0
Howell Central, 2-4
LB/S - Jaylen Johnson (2021)
Cincinnati La Salle (Ohio), 6-2
Anderson, 9-0
QB - Kyle McCord (2021)
St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.), 2-0 *
Archbishop Wood, 2-0 *
OL - Zen Michalski (2021)
Floyd Central (Ind.), 7-2
Jeffersonville, 3-5
S - Andre Turrentine (2021)
Ensworth (Tenn.), 2-5
McCallie, 6-3
DB - Jyaire Brown (2022)
Lakota West (Ohio), 8-0
Cincinnati St. Xavier, 7-2
TE - Bennett Christian (2022)
Allatoona (Ga.0, 5-0
Sprayberry, 4-2
ATH - C.J. Hicks (2022)
Dayton Archbishop Alter (Ohio), 6-2
Hamilton Badin, 9-0
ATH - Dasan McCullough (2022)
Blue Valley North (Kan.), 3-2
North, 1-4
OL - Tegra Tshabola (2022)
Lakota West (Ohio), 8-0
Cincinnati St. Xavier, 7-2
See full OHSAA playoff brackets HERE, featuring game times and site info.
* Sam Hart and Cherokee Trail competed last night, getting back to .500 on the season with a convincing 35-14 victory. Hart caught an insurance TD to help put the game out of reach.
* Ironton and St. Joseph's Prep are scheduled to play Saturday evening once again.
* Zen Michalski and Dasan McCullough are beginning the postseason!
* Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas/Episcopal) has a bye this week while 2021 classmate Denzel Burke (Scottsdale, Ariz/Saguaro) is out for the season after shoulder surgery.
Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!