SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Friday Night Fix: OHSAA Regional Finals, Others Begin Postseason

Adam Prescott

A total of seven commits will play in regional finals for the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) playoffs tonight, a pair of future Buckeyes begin their postseason, and a few others continue regular-season action around the country. See below!

Player (Class)
School - Record
Opponent - Record

WR - Jayden Ballard (2021)

Massillon Washington (Ohio), 7-1

Westerville South, 8-0

LB - Reid Carrico (2021)

Ironton (Ohio), 8-0 *

Harvest Prep, 7-1 *

S - Jantzen Dunn (2021)

South Warren (Ky.), 5-0

Logan County, 3-2

DL - Michael Hall (2021)

Streetsboro (Ohio), 8-0

Canfield, 8-0

DB - Jordan Hancock (2021)

North Gwinnett (Ga.), 5-2

Collins Hill, 5-2

WR - Marvin Harrison Jr. (2021)

St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.), 2-0 *

Archbishop Wood, 2-0 *

TE - Sam Hart (2021)

Cherokee Trail (Colo.), 1-2 *

Rocky Mountain, 2-1 *

DB - Jakailin Johnson (2021)

De Smet Jesuit (Mo.), 2-0

Howell Central, 2-4

LB/S - Jaylen Johnson (2021)

Cincinnati La Salle (Ohio), 6-2

Anderson, 9-0

QB - Kyle McCord (2021)

St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.), 2-0 *

Archbishop Wood, 2-0 *

OL - Zen Michalski (2021)

Floyd Central (Ind.), 7-2

Jeffersonville, 3-5

S - Andre Turrentine (2021)

Ensworth (Tenn.), 2-5

McCallie, 6-3

DB - Jyaire Brown (2022)

Lakota West (Ohio), 8-0

Cincinnati St. Xavier, 7-2

TE - Bennett Christian (2022)

Allatoona (Ga.0, 5-0

Sprayberry, 4-2

ATH - C.J. Hicks (2022)

Dayton Archbishop Alter (Ohio), 6-2

Hamilton Badin, 9-0

ATH - Dasan McCullough (2022)

Blue Valley North (Kan.), 3-2

North, 1-4

OL - Tegra Tshabola (2022)

Lakota West (Ohio), 8-0

Cincinnati St. Xavier, 7-2

See full OHSAA playoff brackets HERE, featuring game times and site info.

* Sam Hart and Cherokee Trail competed last night, getting back to .500 on the season with a convincing 35-14 victory. Hart caught an insurance TD to help put the game out of reach.

* Ironton and St. Joseph's Prep are scheduled to play Saturday evening once again.

* Zen Michalski and Dasan McCullough are beginning the postseason!

* Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas/Episcopal) has a bye this week while 2021 classmate Denzel Burke (Scottsdale, Ariz/Saguaro) is out for the season after shoulder surgery.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pigskin Pick'em: Picking Big Ten Week 2 Games

Here are my thoughts going into each of the Big Ten games this weekend.

Brendan Gulick

Three Keys and a Prediction for OSU vs. Penn State

Here are the things I'm most focused on as the Buckeyes prepare for the Nittany Lions in perhaps their biggest game of the season.

Brendan Gulick

Chris Olave Healthy, Available for Penn State Game

The Buckeyes best target was injured last week, but has recovered and will play on Saturday. Read more from today's availability report.

Brendan Gulick

Special Teams Player of the Week: Chris Booker's Jump from Club Football to Varsity Action

Former club standout and current senior walk-on made first appearance for the Buckeyes last weekend.

Isabelle Fisher

How Amended Season Will Impact Justin Fields’ Draft Stock in 2021

Justin Fields is widely regarded as one of the best players in college football. But how will this shortened season affect his draft status, and where do we see him ending up in April's draft?

Eddie Marotta

by

Ericaherchick

Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Week 2

Looking back at opening week and new power rankings heading into another Saturday of competition. Who jumped up or stumbled down?

Tyler Stephen

Football Recruiting History: "Good to Great" Buckeyes

Reflecting on prospects that were ranked nicely coming out of high school, but still ended up exceeding expectations.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Football Recruiting Might "Break the Internet" Soon

Class of 2022 could very likely be gearing up to receive some major commitments from national standouts.

Adam Prescott

Ryan Day Talks Justin Fields, Haskell Garrett, Penn State Game

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are focused on being at their best for the Penn State game this weekend. Check out what he said on his weekly radio show.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Penn State: Midweek Musings

Here are some of my midweek thoughts on the Buckeyes and Big Ten Football.

Brendan Gulick