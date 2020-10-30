Friday Night Fix: OHSAA Regional Finals, Others Begin Postseason

A total of seven commits will play in regional finals for the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) playoffs tonight, a pair of future Buckeyes begin their postseason, and a few others continue regular-season action around the country. See below!

Player (Class) School - Record Opponent - Record WR - Jayden Ballard (2021) Massillon Washington (Ohio), 7-1 Westerville South, 8-0 LB - Reid Carrico (2021) Ironton (Ohio), 8-0 * Harvest Prep, 7-1 * S - Jantzen Dunn (2021) South Warren (Ky.), 5-0 Logan County, 3-2 DL - Michael Hall (2021) Streetsboro (Ohio), 8-0 Canfield, 8-0 DB - Jordan Hancock (2021) North Gwinnett (Ga.), 5-2 Collins Hill, 5-2 WR - Marvin Harrison Jr. (2021) St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.), 2-0 * Archbishop Wood, 2-0 * TE - Sam Hart (2021) Cherokee Trail (Colo.), 1-2 * Rocky Mountain, 2-1 * DB - Jakailin Johnson (2021) De Smet Jesuit (Mo.), 2-0 Howell Central, 2-4 LB/S - Jaylen Johnson (2021) Cincinnati La Salle (Ohio), 6-2 Anderson, 9-0 QB - Kyle McCord (2021) St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.), 2-0 * Archbishop Wood, 2-0 * OL - Zen Michalski (2021) Floyd Central (Ind.), 7-2 Jeffersonville, 3-5 S - Andre Turrentine (2021) Ensworth (Tenn.), 2-5 McCallie, 6-3 DB - Jyaire Brown (2022) Lakota West (Ohio), 8-0 Cincinnati St. Xavier, 7-2 TE - Bennett Christian (2022) Allatoona (Ga.0, 5-0 Sprayberry, 4-2 ATH - C.J. Hicks (2022) Dayton Archbishop Alter (Ohio), 6-2 Hamilton Badin, 9-0 ATH - Dasan McCullough (2022) Blue Valley North (Kan.), 3-2 North, 1-4 OL - Tegra Tshabola (2022) Lakota West (Ohio), 8-0 Cincinnati St. Xavier, 7-2

See full OHSAA playoff brackets HERE, featuring game times and site info.

* Sam Hart and Cherokee Trail competed last night, getting back to .500 on the season with a convincing 35-14 victory. Hart caught an insurance TD to help put the game out of reach.

* Ironton and St. Joseph's Prep are scheduled to play Saturday evening once again.

* Zen Michalski and Dasan McCullough are beginning the postseason!

* Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas/Episcopal) has a bye this week while 2021 classmate Denzel Burke (Scottsdale, Ariz/Saguaro) is out for the season after shoulder surgery.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!