Push For 5-Star WR Important For Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes land top wide receiver recruits, Brian Hartline helps refine their skills, they shine in college, then go off to the NFL and succeed at the next level. This is the ongoing cycle for the Buckeyes.
In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Ohio State has an incredible class which has placed them at No. 1 overall in the rankings. The surprising part is that the Buckeyes do not currently hold a commitment from a five-star wide receiver. However, they do hold three commitments from two four stars and one three star. Quincy Porter is the highest rated of the three commits and is currently ranked as the No. 12 wide receiver on 247 Sports. On3 actually has him much higher at No. 5.
Perhaps getting a five-star receiver in this class is more challenging than normal due to the young talent on the current roster. The path to the field may take a little more time because of Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss and Mylan Graham being in the way. Securing a commitment from just one five-star wide receiver still feels important though and it seems like the Buckeyes understand that as well.
Five-star receiver Jaime Ffrench was a target for Ohio State in this class. It seemed like Ohio State would be among his top four schools, but Ohio State's recent offer to Jerome Myles might have been a sign that Ffrench was leaning another direction. With the talented receiver from Jacksonville, Florida set to announce his commitment at the end of August, Ffrench narrowed his top four down to Texas, LSU, Miami and Tennessee. The exclusion of the Buckeyes allows them to fully turn focus to Myles.
Jerome Myles is listed as a five-star prospect on 247 Sports and is also ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver, just one spot behind Ffrench. On3 is not as high on Myles, currently listing him as wide receiver No. 18. Earlier this year, he decommitted from Ole Miss and the offers started pouring in this summer.
Earlier in the week, Myles narrowed his list of schools down to 10 and the Buckeyes are joined by Georgia, Michigan, Auburn, Texas A&M, USC, Penn State, Miami, LSU and Utah.
This fall, advancing in the recruitment of Myles feels important for Ohio State. Myles has the size at 6'2", 205 pounds and the speed to make a difference at the next level.
It will most certainly not be the end of the world if the Buckeyes don't walk away with a five-star receiver in this class, but it would be nice to see them flex their muscles a little bit and pull off a major late snag this fall.