RB TreVeyon Henderson Adds to Ohio State Recruiting Riches

Bruce Hooley

No one is taking the concept of social distancing more seriously than Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who just keeps getting farther and farther away from his recruiting competition in the Big Ten.

Day grabbed a verbal commitment from five-star, 2021 running back TreVeyon Henderson of Hopewell, Va., on Friday night, less than two weeks after acquiring a pledge from four-star running back Evan Pryor.

Henderson and Pryor are among the eight Top 100 recruits who have said they will sign with Ohio State either in the December early signing period or in February.

That gives Day easily the highest-rated class in the country right now, with the possibility of other Top 100 players joining those who have already said they will be Buckeyes.

Ohio State's top recruit for 2021 is defensive end Jack Sawyer of Pickerington North H.S. Sawyer is currently rated the nation's third overall prospect.

Day has secured a host of commitments from top recruits since the Big Ten barred coaches from recruiting off-campus and from hosting prospects on-campus in the wake of COVID-19 fears.

"Recruiting has sped up," Day said on Wednesday. "I thought we did a great job in a tough spot this winter. We lost that one week in December because of the (Big Ten) championship game and then in January, you typically have more than two weeks on the road. I thought we maximized our time really well, but we also got ahead of this thing.

"...We're doing a great job communicating right now. I think there's a lot of excitement around the program with what we're building on both sides of the ball."

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

