It’s tough to think about the long term future when the immediate future is hazy. The uncertainty of tomorrow has made it tough for college programs to recruit.

It’s been six months since college football programs have been allowed to recruit, in fact the NCAA extended the recruiting dead period to August 31 back in late June.

While talking to the media on Thursday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day explained how he and his staff have approached recruiting during COVID-19.

“We try and stay in touch as best we can,” Day said. “Zoom is a great medium for building those relationships and talking things through. We just haven’t had much time to talk to them over the last six months. It’s been a long time.”

Much of the fun for those recruits are the on-campus experience like seeing a game in person, visiting the locker room and meeting players. Day feels bad that some recruits won’t get that experience.

“I feel for these recruits and their families that haven’t had the experience to come visit and see it. But, it’s a unique time and everyone’s adjusting the best they can.”

Adjusting - that’s a word Day used again when he went on to compliment everyone involved in OSU's recruiting efforts.

“I’m proud of our recruits, I’m proud of our players who continue to build relationships (with the recruits) and our coaches during this time of adjusting. It’s easy to get frustrated, but you have to adjust during these times.”

Ohio State officially started fall camp on Thursday. The Buckeyes are preparing for their season opener at Illinois on September 3. The Fighting Illini finished 6-7 overall in 2019 and 4-5 in Big 10 play.

